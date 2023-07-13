Lawyers denounce the violation of the constitution and international legal instruments

The Collective of Lawyers of the Special Adviser to Moïse Katumbi, Salomon Idi Kalonda Della decries the violation of the fundamental rights of the constitution and international legal instruments against their client. It was during a press briefing organized last Thursday, July 6 at the Center for Studies for Social Action (Cepas) in Kinshasa.

Serious violations and international fair trial standards have been pinpointed by the lawyers of this High Executive of Together for the Republic, a party dear to Moïse Katumbi.

In view of all these procedural violations that marked the arrest and detention. We draw the attention of the national and international community to the fact that our client continues to be arbitrarily and illegally detained and we call for respect for his fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic and the international legal instruments duly ratified by the DRC”, banged one of SK Della’s lawyers on the table.

The right to the presumption of innocence and the highest point were in order.

« Violations noted such as the right to the presumption of innocence. permit, to hunt in front of the building housing the said service of lawyers in gowns. It was only on June 05, 7 days after the arrest of Mr. Salomon Idi Kalonda Della that the services of the ex-Demiap in a reckless haste to inform the accused of the charges brought against him“, underlined this collective.

Salomon Kalonda was arrested on Tuesday May 30 in Kinshasa by elements of the ex-Demiap. He was accused of illegally carrying arms and planning a coup in the country.

His residence and that of his mother were searched on Thursday June 1 in Lubumbashi like the property of Moïse Katumbi in Kinshasa. The lawyers of Moïse Katumbi and his right arm as well as members of his party had castigated “irregular searches” carried out without the presence of the persons concerned or their advice.

Nesta Stones

