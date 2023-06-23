Home » Lay Catholics: Church taxes are not bishops’ money
Lay Catholics: Church taxes are not bishops’ money

Lay Catholics: Church taxes are not bishops’ money

Berlin (epd). According to the will of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), bishops of the Catholic Church should no longer be allowed to determine church budgets alone. “The church tax funds are not the bishops’ money,” said the ZdK on Friday in Berlin.

The main committee of the ZdK reacted to a decision by the Association of German Diocese (VDD) last Tuesday with its demand to end the bishops’ monopoly on budgetary decisions. According to the decision, the planned Synodal Committee should not receive any money.

The Synodal Committee is to continue the Synodal Path reform process, which is intended to work through the abuse scandal and give lay people more say. The Vatican had repeatedly expressed concerns about the reform dialogue.

The VDD, in which all 27 German bishops are represented, must make its decision unanimously. However, four bishops – Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki from Cologne, Rudolf Voderholzer from Regensburg, Stefan Oster from Passau and Gregor Maria Hanke from Eichstätt – had made it clear that they did not want to support the establishment of a synodal committee. After the veto of the four bishops, an alternative financing model for the synodal path is now being sought.

