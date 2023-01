By: Ariel Peña With the reforms promoted by the government of Gustavo Petro, thousands of workers who will become unemployed will be harmed, to which must be added the announcement of dismissals of more than 170 officials in the Foreign Ministry, 160 in the Ministry of Health, 80 at the Caro y Cuervo Institute, […]

The entry Layoffs, clientelism and bureaucracy was first published in Diario del Huila.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook