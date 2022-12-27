Giuseppe Conte receives the Yes he was waiting for: that of the former president of the WWF Donatella Bianchi, officially candidate of the M5s for the Lazio Region. This was announced by the pentastellato leader himself in an interview with Avvenire. Donatella Bianchi, says Conte, “perfectly embodies the values ​​of the Movement, best represents our political, social and environmental program and is a name shared with the other political, social and civic forces with which we are sharing the path, starting with Coordination 2050”. The regional alliance with the local dem is definitively closed: «In Lazio D’Amato was the point of collapse of the Democratic Party after an internal war between currents and club bosses. We had made some programmatic requests, the next day they answered us with the diktat on a name without even accepting a discussion on the issues. While our candidate, as I promised, goes beyond the lines ». With regard to the budget manoeuvre, Conte attacks: «I will be frank and clear: it seems to me that this maneuver tells the business committees: ‘Now we are here, you can sleep peacefully’. So not only is it a cowardly maneuver, subject to the rules of austerity, but it is also an unjust maneuver that will increase social inequalities – underlines the former prime minister -. And the confirmation comes from the new Procurement Code and the removal of safeguards of legality: choices that expose the 200 billion of the Pnrr to an assault on diligence by crime and malfeasance”. With regard to the basic income, Conte then reiterates: «As I said, we will not give up. But where we collaborate in the government, as in Puglia, and where we will govern, we will build instruments similar to the Citizenship Income”. How will you behave on autonomy and presidentialism? “We will unreservedly oppose a divisive project like Calderoli’s, which profoundly increases inequality and divides the country. On constitutional reforms, I believe that the presidential proposal risks being unrealistic and not responding to the needs of the country. When there is a discussion table we will say a simple thing: let’s identify what the problems are and build the answers». Meanwhile, the diktat of the Pd arrives on the candidacy of Donatella Bianchi. «Finally, with the choice of the M5S to nominate Donatella Bianchi, the picture for the regional elections in Lazio is clarified. Obviously you can now no longer lead Linea Blu. You make a political choice that we respect, but it is a definitive choice. Rai doesn’t have revolving doors.”