Lazio regionals, Conte focuses on Berlinguer, but she says no

Lazio regionals, Conte focuses on Berlinguer, but she says no

Candidate Berlinguer for the presidency of the Lazio Region. Not a bad move by the new aspiring leader of the Italian progressives. Giuseppe Conte tried, he called Bianca Berlinguer, daughter of the former secretary of the PCI Enrico, to propose that she run under the banner of the 5-star movement in the February elections.

However, the journalist, presenter of “Cartabianca” on Rai3, is not willing to accept. Those who managed to talk to us in the last few hours have been told: “It’s not the first time I’ve been offered a candidacy, I’ve always said no and I won’t change my mind now”.

No hesitation even in front of Conte, who has never hidden his esteem for the former director of Tg3 and who defended her publicly last May after the attacks she suffered for hosting Nadana Fridrikhson, the face of the ministry’s TV, on the show of the Russian Defense. But, barring surprises, we will not see the name Berlinguer printed near the 5 stars of the Movement.

The profile: woman, civic, known
The profile that Conte would like, however, is that: a woman, civic, well-known, effective in terms of communication. There is another name that ensures these characteristics and it is that of another journalist: Luisella Costamagna, also a presenter on Rai3 (“Agorà”) until last year and now in the cast of “Dancing with the Stars”. She has long been considered close to the battles of the 5 stars, lately she has been very committed to defending the basic income, and had already been probed in 2019, for a possible candidacy in the European elections, which she had decided not to materialize. But it was another political phase and, above all, another Movement. Now Costamagna, M5s sources assure, is thinking about it.
The time of the decision
And, on the other hand, Conte cannot further delay a decision, given that there are two months left to vote and that within the next week the name of the center-right candidate will also be made official (Alessio D’Amato is already on the field for the Pd-Third pole coalition). For the 5 stars and their allies, the right day for the announcement could be next Saturday, December 17, when the 2050 Coordination, the left of Loredana De Patris, Stefano Fassina and Alfonso Pecoraro Scanio, will meet once again. The goal of the assembly, to which Conte was invited, is to draw down the first points of the program for the regional ones, meeting in Spinaceto, in the ninth municipality of Rome, which in the plans of the mayor Roberto Gualtieri should host the new waste-to-energy plant of discord .

