news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 APR – “Milinkovic’s goal marred by a foul on Alex Sandro? My impression is that a foul could have been called, but also that Juve could have finished in nine for the red foul in the first time for Locatelli and for the double yellow in Cuadrado”. This was stated by Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach, to the microphones of Dazn after the success against the black and white people.



Now the Biancocelesti are seven points ahead of fifth, a nice encouragement to get to the Champions League: “The points seem like a lot, but in reality there are still 27 up for grabs and we have very tough challenges. It’s not easy now and it wasn’t impossible months ago “. (HANDLE).

