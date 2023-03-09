64 candidate projects e 8 finalist worksthe first edition of the Wood Architecture Prize – created on the initiative of Fiera Bolzano in collaboration with the Turin Polytechnic and the Iuav of Venice to enhance the use of wood for the promotion of sustainable and climate-neutral architecture – goes at the study of Luca Campri – LCA Architects with the House 4 project, to Felix Perasso e Daniel Tolpeit for the hotel la Briosa ea Roland Baldi Architects for the Sluderno nursery school.

The competition was open to works created on the national territory starting from the year 2015 capable of representing the different application and experimentation contexts.

The jury – chaired by Sandy Attia (MoDus Architects) and comprised of Manuel Benedikter (Studio Benedikter), Guido Callegari (professor at the Turin Polytechnic), Mauro Friar (Studio MFA Architects), Roberto Gargiani (lecturer at EPFL in Lausanne), Luke Gibello (Journal of Architecture) e Paul Simeon ((professor at the Turin Polytechnic) – thus decreed the three winning projects in the categories: architecture private, experimental e publish:

For the category PRIVATE ARCHITECTURE the prize goes to CASA 4 Of LCA Architects “because, in the context of challenges oriented towards environmental sustainability, it represents a coherent and repeatable manifesto of a single-family house built with natural components and materials. LCA, through a multi-year design research process, has developed an essential house model in which the precision and purity of the design of the external vegetable cork skin conceals and protects the spruce structures conceived as minimum essential frames capable of fulfilling the static needs and at the same time ensure the integration of straw, rice and wood fiber based insulation”.

Located in Magnago, a few kilometers from Milan, the project sees the construction of a sustainable house in wood, rice straw and cork, characterized by an extremely simple, primitive architecture devoid of any non-essential elements, inspired by small farmhouses and to the barns of the Lombard countryside.

The building, designed for a couple wishing to live in contact with nature, overlooks an acacia wood and is characterized by a double-height space full of natural light, fully glazed to the north and partially to the south, in order to establish a direct dialogue with the external landscape, free from walls that obstruct the view.

photo: ©Simone Bossi

For the category EXPERIMENTAL ARCHITECTUREthe choice fell on theHOTEL LA BRIOSA built last year in Bolzano, by the South Tyrolean architects Happy Perasso e Daniel Tolpeit.

A virtuous exercise of architecture in terms of green building and technological solutions adopted and the integration of apparently different styles in the heart of Bolzano. A project in which everything is played precisely on the fusion of contrasting elements which results in a single organism in which tradition and modernity coexist.

Motivation of the jury: “this project was chosen as a bold and innovative architectural interpretation of the theme of the multi-storey wooden building in the context of the historic city. The project, developed as part of an urban regeneration project, is characterized by an experimental approach both with reference to the formal choices and to the procedural and constructive aspects. The base of the existing building, which was partially demolished, was recovered, starting from which the new multi-storey structure was built with prefabricated wooden walls characterized by the integration of splayed openings in concrete that create an unprecedented configuration of the façade. Hotel La Briosa represents a model of sustainable hospitality integrated into the territory, an aim that was assumed by the architectural project through a vision of the territorial supply chain through the production of engineered components in regional wood and the involvement of local workers”.

Finally, the prize for the PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE was assigned to SLUDERNO NURSERY SCHOOL (Bolzano), designed by Roland Baldi Architects and built in 2018.

Characterized by clear lines and recognizable elements, which harmonize with the context, thanks also to the use of wood, the school fully interprets the values ​​of environmental and social sustainability.

Its aesthetics, with the pitched roof, the plastered facades and the windows, of different shapes and arranged in an apparently random way, recall a child’s drawing but in large dimensions.

Inside, all the rooms are accessible via the bright central atrium which also covers the functions of reception, relaxation and play. The classrooms for group activities face south, towards the pertinent garden.

All the furnishing elements (stools, tables and cabinets) are made of wood and made to measure, characterized by pastel colors to convey a feeling of tranquility and protection.

The building, also equipped with a green roof, is designed in compliance with the energy standards of “Casa Clima A”

photo: © Oskar Da Riz

The mentions

The first mention goes to It’s a cryL’Eco Lodge in Atelier washes on the Monferrato hills, conceived as an evolution of the primitive hut and where the wood becomes a protective casing.

Choice “because of the effective non-overbearing relationship with the landscape in which it is inserted, the project reinterprets the classic shape of the hut with lightness and elegance, with the sliding of the two inclined surfaces at the top of the enclosure which frees the building from the usual gravitas, transforming a ‘architecture of archetypal form in anything else: a contemporary and efficient settlement” the project sees four housing modules characterized by a collaborative structure of coupled wooden beams, laid in a simple paratactic sequence to define the roof/facade, and the bracing made with thin steel tie rods.

The coupling between the coupled beams, the metal fastening profile for the ground connection and the integration of the ribbon windows above enunciate the respective characteristics of the materials by combining them in an architecture that is simple in concept and execution.

photo: © Silvia Lavit

The second mention goes instead to Ellipse Architects per NININthe refuge in the woods resulting from the refurbishment intervention for the conservative restoration of a small cottage built with natural local materials (sandstone and chestnut wood) and with low environmental impact (hydraulic lime of Italian origin, hemp or wood for insulation).

The project has been selected “for the precision and sophistication of the relationships invented between the pre-existing sandstone building body and the wooden addition of the added services. The re-functionalization intervention involved the conservative restoration of the small stone cottage once functional to agricultural activities. It is a theme was explored that today finds ever more frequent application: the location in spaces now reconquered by the Bosco in a condition of sub-urban living, outside the consolidated centres, outlining a strategy for the recovery of loisir places as areas for residences temporary and tourist”.

photo: © Fabio Oggero

The other finalists

CIASA AQUA BAD CORTINA

Pedevilla Architects | Val Badia, 2020



A high mountain house built with natural and locally sourced materials that focuses on environmental and social sustainability.

The project shows continuity between the roof and the facade, with the load-bearing structure in spruce wood, the internal surfaces and the custom-made furniture in hand-planed solid pine wood.

The characteristic facade shows a cladding in hand-cut larch shingles, while the concrete for the basement is made of dolomite rock from the passing stream, enriched with the house’s thermal water.

photo: © Gustav Willeit

SAGM – SCULPTURE ATELIER GALLIANI MONTECCHIO

NAT office | Montecchia Emilia (RE), 2022



The sculpture atelier of the artist Michelangelo Galliani in Montecchio Emilia is a minimal, open workspace connected to the existing house in terms of size and proportions. The wood, with the inclined portal structure, its braces and anchoring details, outlines the exterior of the volume in a homogeneous way.

photo: © Filippo Poli

RESURRECTION OF OUR LORD

TAM associated | Viareggio (LU), 2019



A project that becomes a sign of renewal for the entire district and in which the theme of sustainability has been tackled by proposing a highly performing building in terms of energy saving and maintainability, and through the use of a wooden structure, with X-lam panels.

photo: © Andrea Avezzù, courtesy of TAMassociati

Il Wood Architecture Prize represents the first prize in Italy dedicated to wooden buildings, an acknowledgment also driven by the data of the 7th Wooden Building Report, released by the FederlegnoArredo Study Center for Assolegno, which demonstrates how green building in wood continues to make progress.

In 2021, the construction segment recorded a value of almost 1.8 billion euros and Italy became the third European producer of wooden houses, with a growth of 33% compared to 2020.

Despite the positive data, which show the diffusion of the culture of wood, Italy is still far from the top of the ranking, which sees the results in Northern Europe, where technological wood in construction is establishing itself as one of the leading materials in the energy transition imposed by the 2030 Agenda.

Award for the winners of the Wood Architecture Prize, a photographic reportage of the works for each of the categories by the Barbara Corisco photography studio, the participation of the authors of the awarded works as speakers at the “Waiting for Wood Summit 2024” event,

