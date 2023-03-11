Home News LDC-CAF / J4: Vita Club loses in Kabylie despite a jewel from Tchakéi Marouf
News

LDC-CAF / J4: Vita Club loses in Kabylie despite a jewel from Tchakéi Marouf

by admin
LDC-CAF / J4: Vita Club loses in Kabylie despite a jewel from Tchakéi Marouf

The As Vita Club of the DRC bowed their backs 1 goal against 2 in front of JS Kabylie. It is in the account of the matches of the 4th day of the CAF Champions League.

Holder at kick-off, the Togolese attacking midfielder Tchakéi Marouf delivered a fairly clean match. In the oven and at the mill, he obtained a free kick from 25 meters in the 55th minute. The former captain of ASKO takes care of it and sends a magnificent shot into the nets of the Algerian goalkeeper. Led, JS Kabylie pushes and gets the equalizer in the 63rd before scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute. Tchakéi Marouf was substituted in the 84th minute.

With this away defeat, As Vita Club is in 4th place with only 3 points. Tchakéi Marouf has his first goal in this competition.

See also  Get to know the Valledupar parks where there will be candy sales during Holy Week

You may also like

The cell in which Aída Merlano will pay...

02/15/2023 – Technical assistance after a traffic accident:...

2 thousand vetch and 800 tons of alfalfa...

Park will be inaugurated in tribute to Poncho...

Building societies would like to see the maximum...

Intervention to the protesters in the Netherlands –...

Forecast more rains in the region

Israel: Tens of thousands demonstrate against weakening of...

The delivery of the remains of the migrants...

Big protest against weakening of the justice system

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy