The As Vita Club of the DRC bowed their backs 1 goal against 2 in front of JS Kabylie. It is in the account of the matches of the 4th day of the CAF Champions League.

Holder at kick-off, the Togolese attacking midfielder Tchakéi Marouf delivered a fairly clean match. In the oven and at the mill, he obtained a free kick from 25 meters in the 55th minute. The former captain of ASKO takes care of it and sends a magnificent shot into the nets of the Algerian goalkeeper. Led, JS Kabylie pushes and gets the equalizer in the 63rd before scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute. Tchakéi Marouf was substituted in the 84th minute.

With this away defeat, As Vita Club is in 4th place with only 3 points. Tchakéi Marouf has his first goal in this competition.