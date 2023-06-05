LDU defeats Libertad de Loja 4-2

LIGAPRO.-

Liga Deportiva Universitaria, defeated Libertad de Loja 4-2, on date 13 of the Professional Soccer League, season 2023. The albos consolidate themselves as the highest scoring team in the tournament, despite not being the leader of the standings .

LDU adds another victory in Liga Pro

At the start of date 13 of the Pro Ecuador League, Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU) achieved an important victory against Libertad de Loja. Despite presenting an alternate squad prior to their Copa Sudamericana match, the team led by Luis Zubeldía knew how to take advantage of opportunities and prevailed with a score of 4-2 against the team from Loja. At 12 minutes into the game, Juan Luis Anangonó converted from a penalty, opening the scoring and generating positive momentum for the white team. Alexander Alvarado was another of the prominent players in this match. The talented LDU striker scored two goals, one at minute 64 and another in stoppage time (minute 90 + 3), consolidating his great moment as a professional, contributing significantly to the victory of his team. The best goal of the match came in the 69th minute, courtesy of Mauricio Martínez.

The LDU midfielder took a powerful shot that beat the Libertad goalkeeper, being a sample of the level shown by the Argentine, after having overcome his injury. Libertad de Loja also showed his offensive capacity. Anderson Naula scored a goal after 27 minutes, while Roberto Garcés scored at minute 39. However, the visiting team’s efforts did not crystallize to overcome the good performance of LDU. In addition, this victory gives them an additional boost for their next match in the Copa Sudamericana, where they will face Botafogo. The victory of the League against Libertad de Loja, allows them to add points in the accumulated table, since the points ceded in previous commitments left LDU with no option to win the Pro League stage, even so the fans remain expectant, trusting in LDU continue their winning streak and achieve the goals at the end of the season.