Home » LDU failed against Botafogo in the Copa Sudamericana
News

LDU failed against Botafogo in the Copa Sudamericana

by admin
LDU failed against Botafogo in the Copa Sudamericana

LOCAL. –

A goalless tie sealed the score, on one more date of the Copa Sudamericana, in this match the Liga Deportiva Universitaria and Botafogo from Brazil faced each other, dividing honors that compromised the aspirations of the university team.

LDU could not become strong at home, in the Copa Sudamericana.

Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU) and Botafogo staged a goalless draw at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium. With an important public frame, who attended despite the hour, the local team failed to materialize their dominance, which jeopardizes their direct qualification to the next round of the international tournament. From the start of the match, LDU took control of the game and generated numerous scoring chances. His offensive scheme was constant with high pressure on the Botafogo defense during the 90 minutes. However, despite the opportunities created, the lack of efficiency in front of the goal prevented the Ecuadorian team from taking the victory. The fans who gathered at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium witnessed a match in which the goal was missing for the celebration of the white fans. The dedication of the players of both teams was remarkable, but it was LDU, who took the initiative throughout the match. Now, the Ecuadorian team will have to face Melgar from Peru, in a decisive commitment to finish as leader of Group A and secure their pass to the next phase, LDU will need a victory against the Peruvian team. The task will not be easy for the League, since Melgar will also seek to end his 2023 participation with a victory. It will be a high-voltage duel in which both teams will seek to assert their strengths and secure their place in the next stage of the Copa Sudamericana. LDU will have to analyze in detail their performance in the tie against Botafogo and work on the efficiency of their forwards to define their next match. The fans trust that the team will be able to overcome this situation and achieve the necessary victory to advance in the competition, correcting the errors that prevented them from scoring on this date with Conmebol.

See also  Bonus air conditioners, curtains and mosquito nets: all the tax discounts to be used in the summer

You may also like

When Xi Jinping investigated the situation of border...

Closed due to overcrowding: rush of customers to...

The EU urges Meta to take “immediate action”...

Kanner Morales tells how his brother Kaleth’s hit...

Putin: Ukrainian counteroffensive has definitely started

MS-13 gang member will spend 8 years behind...

war between liars

Fire simulation system at Zweibrücken airfield

Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 30...

Pereirano in Colombia goalball team

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy