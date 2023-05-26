LDU leader of group A in the South American

SPORTS

On the fourth date of group A of the Copa Sudamericana, Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU) drew 1-1 against Magallanes from Chile, consolidating its position as the undefeated leader of its group and the main candidate to qualify for the round of 16. final.

Liga Deportiva Universitaria rescued 1 point as a visitor.

The match, played at the El Teniente stadium, was tied up and at certain moments turned violent. Despite having several scoring chances, the Ecuadorians failed to materialize them and found themselves with a solid defense from the Chilean team. With only two dates remaining to define the group’s qualifier, Liga Deportiva Universitaria must redouble its efforts in the upcoming matches. Defender Facundo Rodríguez was in charge of scoring for LDU, providing a moment of joy for the fans. In addition, the goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez had an outstanding performance by stopping a penalty, thus preventing the rival team from taking the victory. The equality in this match does not compromise the position of Liga Deportiva Universitaria, which remains the undefeated leader of its group in the Copa Sudamericana. The Ecuadorian team must maintain its focus on the upcoming commitments to ensure its passage to the next phase of the tournament. The draw against Magallanes had a bittersweet taste for LDU, after having produced many dangerous plays, the Conmebol tournament continues with the competition of the teams in this group and the importance of each point in the standings. Liga Deportiva Universitaria must achieve positive results in the two remaining dates that will be played at home at Rodrigo Paz Delgado and thus advance to the round of 16, Liga Deportiva Universitaria holds the record as the most winning team in the continental contest.