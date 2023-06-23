Le Potentiel: “Climate imperatives: in Paris, the DRC is demanding its fair compensation”

Press review of Friday June 23, 2023

The summit for a new global financial pact, on Thursday 22 and Friday 23 June in Paris (France), will focus on the reform of the international financial system in order to better arm vulnerable countries in the South in the face of climate change and poverty. The newspapers published Friday, June 23 in Kinshasa are interested in this subject.

The DRC has opinions to issue in its cap as a country-solution, announces The potentialspecifying that it is Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, who is thus carrying the message of the Head of State, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, at these meetings.

«The course will be set towards new agreements to fight against over-indebtedness and allow more countries to access the financing they need to invest in sustainable development, better preserve nature, reduce emissions and protect populations against ecological crisis, where it is most needed “says the newspaper.

During his intervention, according to The futureSama Lukonde called for more investment:

“We want that alongside this structuring that you have made in terms of project support, we have more investors. Inga is a major integrating project. Initially we wanted a request of 13 billion. Today, the first sentence could ask for 7 billion”.

Sama Lukonde spoke at the round table of the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA), adds The Tropical Storm. L’AGIA « wants a consistent, inclusive and practical solution to accelerate the achievement of net zero emissions. The objective of this structure is to mobilize 10 billion USD from the private sectors to finance green infrastructure in Africa “, specifies the tabloid.

However, note EcoNewsdespite the eagerness of the twenty African countries to join the Paris Summit, ” more than half abstained, or are represented at lower levels, which suggests if not a doubt, at least a skepticism fueled by multiple broken promises on the part of rich countries ».

