Le Potentiel: “The government is reassuring: the 2023 budget is indeed realistic”

Press review of Monday April 24, 2023

The newspapers published this Monday, April 24 in Kinshasa relay the explanations and figures provided to them by the Primature to deny a rumor on the reduction of the national budget, circulating on the web.

The potential reports that a crazy rumor widely shared on the web refers to a recommendation that would have come from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), asking the Congolese government to revise downwards its 2023 budget, estimated at 16 billion USD to bring it back to 3 billion USD. This rumor cites as a source the meeting between the DRC government delegation (Minister of Finance, Minister of Budget and the Governor of the BCC) and the IMF on the sidelines of the work of the 2023 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings.

“To respond to those who relay it inadvertently and to put an end to this ineptitude”, adds this tabloid, the government has made some answers available to the Congolese in order to block the road to this intox campaign. It should be noted, in essence, that the macroeconomic situation of the DRC shows resilience despite the repercussions of the war in Ukraine and the deterioration of the global economic environment. Faith of IMF experts with whom the DRC has been in a three-year program since July 2021, comments this newspaper.

The DRC’s real GDP is also showing resilience, with growth of 8.5% recorded at the end of 2022. This year 2023, the DRC’s GDP growth rate is forecast at 8%, according to the projections of this institution. financial institution of Bretton Woods.

Based on this information provided by the Primature, The future affirms that the preparation of the budget for the 2023 financial year absolutely took into account several aggregates, including good governance and the efforts made by the financial authorities to maximize the mobilization of public revenue.

“The figures for each board are available. Everyone can consult them. To say that it is about a fanciful spectrum, that is not correct , comments this daily newspaper.

He explains in particular that already, at the end of March 2023, the revenue mobilized only internally by the financial authorities is estimated at 1.6 billion USD, i.e. an achievement rate of 93% compared to the linear forecasts. And, according to L’Avenir, everything indicates that with the tax deadline of April 30, 2023, the cumulative revenue mobilized could come close to 3 billion if not exceed this threshold.

In any event, note for its part Econews, the 2023 budget is prepared on the basis of macroeconomic framework data. It can be revised if some of these aggregates change.

This tri-weekly explains that the IMF has already reviewed the inflation rate for the end of 2023: a projection of 8.3% retained at the end of the third review; and subsequently a projection of 9.7% resulting from the conclusions of the preparatory visit for the fourth review in February 2023.

For this tabloid, the work in progress with the IMF mission will be able to determine new aggregates and review the budget in one direction or another, without forgetting that the war in the East not only increases security expenditure, but also impacts negatively on economic activities (production and marketing).

Congo New, he stresses that the current situation in the country is not necessarily to be compared with that of previous governments. “Our economy is today facing several exogenous shocks, in particular those related to the post-COVID-19 situation and the Russo-Ukrainian crisis which have had a negative impact on the economies of many of the country. And this, without forgetting the endogenous shock due to the war of aggression imposed on us by Rwanda, whose financial requirements are a priority, the defense of the integrity of our territory and the security of the populations and their property oblige, “explains this triweekly.

In effect, Africa News points out that the increase in security expenditure has an effect on other expenditure, even constraining such as salaries.

According to the prime minister quoted by this tabloid, “in 2022, the budget monitoring statements of the General Directorate of Budgetary Policies and Programming indicate that defense expenditure peaked at 1,352,676,811,137 CDF -635 million USD- on annual forecasts set at CDF 1,183,492,417,991, ie an execution rate of 114%. There was a 14% overspending on defense spending in 2022.”

“But at the same time, the government takes care of the pay situation of all civil servants. Measures are being taken so that the delay noted in March is never repeated again”, reassures the executive.

The Republic, she swims against the explanations of the prime minister, relayed by the Kinshasa newspapers. This daily notes that instead of working on continuity on the basis of what was bequeathed to them by the Ilunga Ilunkamba government, the Warriors government wanted to do a tabula rasa, despite benefiting from a stable macroeconomic framework. bequeathed. It will be remembered that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the exchange rate of the FC against the dollar had remained stable during the twenty months of the previous government, reveals this newspaper.

For him, just as despite this crisis following the health situation, the inflation rate was also stable. The general rise in the prices of goods and services hardly exceeded the range of 5%. No more arrears of payments in favor of State officials, nor retrocessions to financial authorities, providers of public revenue.

Financially, adds this tabloid, this government[Ilunkamba] had not contracted any internal or external debt, remaining concerned with preventing future generations from becoming overweight with a debt that will not benefit them.

The country’s security situation at the center of the Council of Ministers

The resurgence of urban banditry and juvenile delinquency in certain cities of the country, as well as the bill establishing the Army Defense Reserve. These are the main themes of the 95th meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by teleworking by the Prime Minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge, reports La Tempête des Tropiques.

Regarding the Defense Army Reserve, the Head of Government instructed the Deputy Prime

Minister, Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs to take all necessary measures to ensure the defense of this project which is particularly awaited in this context of Rwandan aggression, underlines this daily.

Regarding the security situation across the country, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior returned to the persistence of reprisals between the two Lendu and Hema militias, causing victims across the territories of Djugu, Irumu, Mambasa and Mahagi , the case of the trading centers of Kilo-State and Itindey, in the Banyali-Kilo sector, Djugu territory. The balance sheet established indicates 33 civilians killed and homes and shops burned. In Saïo village, Banyali-Kilo sector, Djugu territory, 15 militiamen/CODECO were killed by Hema militiamen from the Zaire group, the tabloid indicates.

The Minister also pointed to two newborn armed groups, “Asomba Liwa” and “Indocide”. They attacked the mining sites of the “COMOI” Cooperative, in Ngyongyo village, Bandaka chiefdom, Mambasa territory, according to this newspaper which published in its columns the entire report of the Council of Ministers.