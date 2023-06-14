Lead the theme education to the depth and implement it (study ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice and make new achievements)

Since the launch of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, China Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as CIC) has firmly grasped the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, and insisted on developing the theme Education and cooperation should do a good job in the overall planning of the “looking back” work of the central inspection, build a solid ideological foundation for the inspection and reform through thematic education, and promote the deepening and solidity of thematic education through inspection and rectification.

Since April 14, CIC has arranged 3 half-days a week for 16 consecutive reading classes for party committees to study the learning materials designated by the central government word by word, to deepen the understanding of the political and people nature of financial work, and to accurately grasp the new The nature and laws of the financial work of the times constantly calibrate CIC’s functional positioning and responsibilities and missions in Chinese-style modernization.

“Financial development must always adhere to the people-centered…” shared by a member of a youth theoretical study group. CIC focuses on theoretical studies for young people, holds the “CIC Youth Lecture Hall”, allows young people to play the leading role on the podium, conducts research and practice “rooted in the grassroots”, leads the majority of young cadres to temper their strong political character, and strengthens the “financial service for the country, financial for the country” people” feelings and responsibility.

Focusing on “what to do and what to learn, and what to make up for what is lacking”, the themed education of more than 2,500 grassroots party organizations in CIC and its 7 directly-managed enterprises was quickly and comprehensively rolled out. Through intensive study and discussion, the majority of party members and cadres in the CIC system have further realized that it is necessary to talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, study with problems in mind, and focus on rectification with problems.

The party branches of China Re P&C, a system enterprise of CIC, organized party members and cadres to carry out the activity of “following the footsteps of the general secretary to light up the learning map”, arming the youth with the party’s innovative theory, inspiring the youth with the original mission of the party, and guiding the youth with the glorious banner of the party , Use the party’s fine style to shape youth. New China Insurance carried out themed party day activities such as “continuing the red blood and gathering the strength to forge ahead”, and invited veteran party members who have “gloriously been in the party for 50 years” to give special party lectures, encouraging party members and cadres to inherit the red gene and make new contributions based on their posts.

Focus on the needs of development, the urgency of reform, the expectations of the grassroots, and the aspirations of the people to carry out in-depth investigation and research. In close combination with the problems pointed out by the central inspection team that should be implemented and reformed, CIC identified 12 topics, and members of the company’s leadership team went to the grassroots level and went to the front line to study and solve key and difficult problems. Combining the characteristics of CIC’s large system, multiple levels, and wide-ranging business types, the main responsible comrades took the lead in investigating “promoting comprehensive and strict party governance in depth”, solving problems from the secondary institutions of directly managed enterprises, and promoting the extension of comprehensive and strict party governance to the grassroots .

Focusing on strengthening political capacity building, CIC will coordinate and promote inspections, establishment and reform, and theme education rectification and rectification. During the rectification and reform, we focused on political reflection and rectification, and identified the “sickness” from the ideological point of view. We insisted on improving the political capabilities of the leadership of directly managed enterprises and important secondary institutions as the top priority, and introduced a series of systems to comprehensively improve political capabilities. Political construction has been comprehensively strengthened.

Focus on serving the national strategy, and strive to promote the transformation and application of thematic education achievements. CIC regards improving the ability to serve the national strategy as an important entry point and starting point for themed education, participates in the construction of the “Belt and Road” with high quality, promotes sustainable investment with a high position and high standards, and gives full play to the role of a bridge for cross-border investment. The results of theme education and inspection and rectification are reflected in the implementation of the “three new and one high” requirements.

“This year is the first year for CIC to implement a new round of strategic planning outline. We must always keep the ‘big country’ in mind, learn the truth and understand the truth in the theme education, and grow our talents and strengthen our muscles and bones in the big test of promoting high-quality development. , to accomplish new businesses and create new worlds while overcoming difficulties.” The main comrades in charge of CIC said that they should take this theme education and the central inspection to “look back” as an opportunity to further strengthen the party’s leadership over financial work and insist on The political and popular nature of financial work demonstrates CIC’s new responsibilities and new actions in promoting Chinese-style modernization.

The majority of party members and cadres of the CIC system stated that they must continue to study and implement Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, insist on building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, correcting the style with learning, and promoting performance with learning, so as to build a socialist modernization in an all-round way. contribute to the country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“People’s Daily” (version 04, June 14, 2023)

