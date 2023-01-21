On the morning of January 20, Wang Mingyuan, deputy secretary of the Jinjiang Municipal Party Committee and mayor, led a team to visit front-line workers during the Spring Festival and inspect market supply, food safety, safe production, and epidemic prevention and control during the Spring Festival.

In the Shirong Media Center, Wang Mingyuan sent New Year’s greetings to front-line journalists, thanking everyone for their hard work in the past year, creating important spiritual motivation for Jinjiang to move forward under pressure and overcome difficulties, and thanking everyone for encouraging Jinjiang And hoo, sing the “good voice” of Jinjiang. I hope that everyone will be more active and powerful in making “the most beautiful voice” for Jinjiang in 2023.

At the traffic duty point at the southeast entrance of Wudian City, Wang Mingyuan expressed condolences to the front-line police officers on duty, thanking them for sticking to their posts, using their own sweat to protect the safety of the people in Jinjiang, and demonstrating the responsibility of Jinjiang’s “iron army”.

At the epidemic prevention and control headquarters, Wang Mingyuan expressed his gratitude to everyone who participated in the epidemic prevention and control work. He said that everyone is an amiable, lovely, respectable, and admirable “warrior”. , will also become the common valuable wealth of all. In 2023, I hope that everyone will continue to carry forward the good style and promote Jinjiang’s various undertakings to a higher level.

Wang Mingyuan and his party also visited the Labor Dispute Emergency Response Office, Power Supply Company, Water Supply Company, Fire and Rescue Brigade, etc. Everywhere he went, he sent New Year blessings to the front-line staff and their families who stuck to their posts, and thanked them for the past year. The contributions they have made in serving Jinjiang’s economic and social development and assisting in the prevention and control of the epidemic in 2019 encourage them to be confident, take responsibility, and hand over even more outstanding transcripts in the new year.

Wang Mingyuan and his entourage also visited Powerlong Plaza and RT-Mart Supermarket, etc. to inspect the implementation of fire safety, market supply guarantee, food safety and other work on the spot, and asked relevant departments to strengthen supervision to ensure that the people have a good festival.

City leaders Zhang Jianlong, Huang Jianhui and Wu Zunyi participated in the activity.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.