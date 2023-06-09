Leaders of state-owned enterprises held hands with female subordinates and were punished by public ridicule: Zhang Gaoli is fine | Chinese female tennis star Peng Shuai | leaders of state-owned enterprises hold hands | female subordinates suspended

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 08, 2023]The “state-owned enterprise general manager and a woman were photographed shopping hand in hand” continued to ferment. After the leader of the state-owned enterprise was dismissed, the woman involved was also suspended. People ridiculed that the leaders of state-owned enterprises were not high enough, “It’s nothing to be at the level of Zhang Gaoli.” Chinese female tennis player Peng Shuai once accused Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault, but was suppressed by the CCP and nothing happened.

On June 7, Hu Jiyong, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of China National Petroleum Corporation, was photographed on the street in Taikoo Li, Chengdu, leading a young female subordinate. The video became a hot search. Hu Jiyong’s identity was exposed, and within 24 hours he was quickly dismissed and accepted inspection by the Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The identity of the female subordinate involved was also exposed on the Internet. Her name is Dong Sijin. It is reported that her father is a high-ranking CCP official and her family is well off. She often shows her luxurious life on social media.

According to informed netizens, the wife of the leader of the state-owned enterprise also works in the same unit. After the scandal was exposed, the whole unit was shocked.

Many netizens wondered why the leader was dismissed, but the woman involved did not report the content?

On June 8, “Hua Shang Bao” reported that the staff of the Propaganda Department of PetroChina Beijing Project Management Company stated that the woman involved had been suspended from her job and was being investigated by the Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The staff member said: “The company is holding a meeting to study, and the specific results will be determined by the leaders. Once there are results, we will definitely make them public.”

Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the party media Global Times, said on Weibo about the overturning of the leader of the state-owned enterprise holding hands with his mistress: “Nowadays, the streets are full of cameras and mobile phones. If you make such a big statement, the boss of a bigger private company may not dare to do it, right? It’s a little abnormal, I hope there will be an official announcement.”

Then Hu Xijin added, “The notification came really fast, clear, and clear. This person didn’t know what made him lose his head. He was blatant and committed crimes against the wind. He is a strange case.”

Some netizens ridiculed: “Hu Xijin can’t question their immorality, and instead of questioning the possible existence of power and sex transactions, he blames them for not knowing the technology of ‘cheating’.”

Some people also speculate that Lao Hu is saying that this kind of thing is allowed within the system, but it must not be publicized. “If this incident hadn’t been photographed on the street, Secretary Hu is too careless. Isn’t this kind of thing normal in domestic official circles?”

Another netizen bluntly said that Hu Jiyong overturned with his mistress because his official position was not high enough.

The scandal of Zhang Gaoli’s sexual assault on Peng Shuai was exposed by the authorities to block the news

Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and the first vice premier of the State Council, once had a sex scandal. On November 2, 2021, Peng Shuai, a well-known Chinese female tennis player, revealed on Weibo that Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into having sexual relations many times, and accused Zhang of rebelliously abandoning her.

This is the first time that a party has disclosed that he was sexually assaulted by a high-level CCP, which has aroused the attention of international public opinion. The CCP authorities strictly block relevant information in China.

Peng Shuai’s Weibo account was deleted 20 minutes after it was posted. After losing contact with her for a while, she came forward to “clarify” accompanied by CCP officials, saying that she was not sexually assaulted. But the outside world suspects that Peng Shuai was forced to speak up under the pressure of the authorities, believing that she has no real freedom of speech under the control of the CCP.

And Zhang Gaoli did not make any response from beginning to end. At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October 2022, many of the senior members of the Communist Party of China were absent, but Zhang Gaoli, who was deeply involved in a sexual assault scandal, appeared at the meeting, which once again attracted attention.

Current affairs commentator Li Linyi once told The Epoch Times that Zhang Gaoli’s public appearance directly demonstrates the failure of Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, and it is also ironclad evidence that the CCP’s top officials have covered up crimes. The Zhang Gaoli and Peng Shuai incidents, in the West, will have open investigations, and the result is basically that politicians step down or go to jail. When he came to the CCP, Zhang Gaoli was obviously sheltered by high-level officials.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)