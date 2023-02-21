Release date: 2023-02-21 16:16

On February 9, Huang Xiaobin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, and Deputy Director of the Provincial Highway and Transportation Management Center, went to the Jiaxing Logistics Public Service Center of the Agricultural Products Company to carry out the “big visit, big research, big service, big problem solving” activity. Fang Jianyi, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal Highway and Transportation Management Center, accompanied by relevant persons in charge of the agricultural products company.

Huang Xiaobin inspected the logistics center’s less-than-truckload special line, the office area of ​​the complex building, the driver’s home and other areas, and listened in detail to the logistics center’s report on the operation and management of freight stations and the service guarantee for drivers and passengers. Huang Xiaobin affirmed the logistics center’s work achievements in actively playing the role of freight transportation hub, optimizing resource allocation, and protecting the rights and interests of drivers and passengers.He emphasized that the logistics center should further strengthen the construction of information technology and make good use ofThe advantages of the “Driver’s Home” platform continue to improve comprehensive service capabilities, provide “better quality, smarter, and more convenient” services for logistics and freight companies settled in, and continuously improve the sense of happiness and belonging of freight companies.

Next, the logistics center will further improve its comprehensive service capabilities, strengthen its information construction capabilities, improve the center’s own value, and continuously expand the brand value of the logistics center.