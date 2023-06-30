Leaders who led extortions in the center of Medellín fall

This week, specialized personnel from the Sijín of the Metropolitan Police, with the support of the Prosecutor’s Office, carried out six raids where eleven arrests were made in the Estación Villa, Minuto de Dios and Santa Cruz de Medellín neighborhoods, as well as in other strategic points of Itagui.

Who fell?

An alleged leader of a criminal group was captured, who is credited with collecting extortion and selling narcotics in the northeast and in the center of Medellín. Known as the alias “Héctor”, according to the authorities, he was in charge of extortion collection and, in addition, he coordinated drug trafficking. This person had a property destined for the collection of extortion demands and the commercialization of narcotics.

In the procedure, two 38-caliber revolvers were seized, one more 32-caliber, a 22-caliber pistol, dozens of cartridges, two laptops and a cell phone with information for the investigation.

In the raids, alias “Carlos”, coordinator of a drug store in the La Graciela sector of Moscow, in the Santa Cruz commune, was also arrested.

As a result of the four raids in these neighborhoods, 1.1 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride and 2.8 kilos of marijuana were found. Alias ​​”Jaime” was also reached, zone coordinator, in charge of controlling the distribution, supplying and collecting money from the sale and trafficking of narcotics in La Candelaria.

These actions made it possible to find the whereabouts of five other people linked to the manufacture, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, trafficking, manufacturing or carrying of narcotics and conspiring to commit a crime.

In a coordinated manner, in Itagüí, the captures of two members of a criminal group materialized, who were engaged in theft in commercial establishments through the modality of “Rompe Candados”. Four arrests were made in this municipality.

