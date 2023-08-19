Leadership and Community Efforts to Aid Flood Victims and Restore Normalcy

Xi Jinping Leads Efforts to Assist Flood-affected Areas and Resettle Communities

On August 17, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and delivered an important speech regarding flood control, disaster relief, and post-disaster recovery and reconstruction.

During the meeting, it was stressed that the recent flood had affected a wide range of areas, resulting in the displacement and resettlement of many people. It was imperative to ensure the basic needs of those affected, facilitate proper resettlement, expedite post-disaster recovery, and restore normal life and production in the affected areas as quickly as possible.

Among the hardest-hit areas was Diaowo Town in Zhuozhou City, Hebei Province, where Xiaoliu Village suffered extensive damages. The houses of 488 villagers were flooded and damaged to varying degrees. It is now crucial to repair the houses, clear the streets, and resettle the affected villagers.

Li Yucheng, the party branch secretary of Xiaoliu Village, has been leading a team of 113 volunteers in rescue operations, transfers, and resettlements since the catastrophic flood on July 31. As the flood receded, Li Yucheng visited villagers’ homes to assess the damage. He advised them not to stay in severely damaged houses. Li Yucheng and other village cadres bear the heavy responsibility of restoring order and rebuilding the community. Despite the challenges, Li Yucheng’s dedication to his work is unwavering.

To aid in the recovery efforts, the Hebei Charity United Foundation donated 20 generators, which arrived on the evening of August 17. These generators are crucial for restoring electricity in Diaowo Town, where many electrical circuits were damaged during the flood.

The town government, together with all 31 village party branch secretaries, convened a meeting to identify party members who would provide assistance in each village. The officials implemented a five-level subcontractor alliance, with the ultimate goal of having party members serve the affected villagers through policy advocacy and various forms of assistance.

Meanwhile, the local government has been coordinating the distribution of resettlement subsidies to villagers temporarily unable to return home. Efforts are being made to connect these individuals with unaffected nearby villages with vacant houses. The tireless work of Li Yucheng and other village cadres have yielded positive results, as kind-hearted individuals have offered housing to the displaced villagers.

Yu Qi, a native of Zhuozhou who now resides elsewhere, rushed back to his hometown to volunteer his services and assist in the recovery efforts. He generously offered a four-story building he had rented out as a hotel for temporary housing for the villagers.

The rehabilitation process is challenging and arduous, but many individuals, particularly party members, have stepped up to bring hope and light to others. Li Deyan, a probationary party member, has been actively involved in organizing households and assisting the masses. Li Baoyong, an old party member with 38 years of service, has tirelessly worked to clean up the community.

Sister Na’s restaurant in Xiaoliu Village has become a hub of activity during mealtimes. After the flood, it transformed into a dining hall, serving thousands of meals to villagers. Peng Na, the restaurant owner, distributed remaining food and received continuous supplies of meat and vegetables to support the affected community. Female villagers unable to engage in physical labor also offered their help by preparing meals in the restaurant.

Electrical technicians were dispatched by the Diaowo Town government to install generators in Xiaoliu Village, allowing those in need to access electricity on a rotational basis. With the assistance of party members and volunteer teams, streets and houses are slowly being cleared. The local government aims to distribute housing repair subsidies and disaster-affected crop subsidies to affected individuals within the week.

The residents of Xiaoliu Village remain resilient despite the challenges they face. With the support of General Secretary Xi Jinping, party members, and countless kind-hearted individuals, the journey towards recovery and rebuilding continues.

