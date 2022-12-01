Writer: Wang Gonglong (Shanghai Xi Jinping Thought Research Center on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era)

The courage to self-revolution is the most distinctive character of our party and the greatest advantage of our party. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated: “The whole party must keep in mind that comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road. , further promote the new great project of party building in the new era, and lead the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution.” General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when participating in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation at the 20th Party Congress that we must firmly grasp the great self-revolution to lead the great An important requirement of social revolution. A deep understanding of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on leading a great social revolution with a great self-revolution, unswervingly promote the party’s great self-revolution, and ensure that the party will always be a strong core of leadership in the historical process of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era It is of great and far-reaching significance to better lead the people to realize the historical mission of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The Profound Connotation and Significance of Leading the Social Revolution with the Party’s Self-Revolution

Socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era is the result of the great social revolution led by our party and the continuation of the great social revolution led by the people. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has led the great struggle, great project, great cause, and great dream, and led the great social revolution with a great self-revolution, which has become a remarkable feature of the great practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era . To carry out the great social revolution of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, our party must have the courage to carry out self-revolution and build the party even stronger.

The self-revolution of the party and the social revolution led by the party are organically unified. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the Communist Party of China can lead the people to carry out a great social revolution, and it can also carry out a great self-revolution. The party’s self-revolution is a powerful driving force for advancing the great social revolution, and the new tasks and challenges of the social revolution put forward new goals and new requirements for the party’s self-revolution. The two are in a dialectical relationship that goes hand in hand and promotes each other. The great social revolution forges and achieves a great party, and the great self-revolution guarantees and advances the great cause of the party leadership. From the perspective of political leadership, in a great social revolution, it is the political line and direction that determine the success or failure of revolutionary activities. Only with a correct political line and direction can the social revolution advance on a bright road. To promote the great social revolution in the new era, we must adhere to the party’s political construction as the guide, adhere to the fundamental political direction of self-revolution, and strengthen the party’s overall leadership and the centralized and unified leadership of the party center. From the perspective of ideological guidance, thinking is the forerunner of action, vigorously promote the great spirit of party building, insist on unifying thought, will, and action with Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, so as to lay a solid ideological foundation and create a spiritual soul for promoting the great social revolution. From the perspective of organizational guarantee, the strict organizational system and strong organizational cohesion are the advantages and strengths of our party. Deepen the party’s self-revolution, make the party’s organizations at all levels sound and perfect, operate efficiently, and coordinate as a whole. advantages and provide strong support for advancing the great social revolution.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our party has comprehensively and strictly governed the party with unprecedented courage and determination, and has launched a “combined fist” of self-revolution, forming a complete system of self-purification, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement Normative system. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core incorporates comprehensive and strict governance of the party into the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, unswervingly promotes the construction of a clean and honest party and the fight against corruption, perseveres in upholding discipline, and promotes “Don’t be corrupt and can’t be corrupted” , do not want to be corrupt, have stopped some unhealthy tendencies that have not been stopped for many years, solved many chronic diseases that have not been solved for a long time, eliminated serious hidden dangers that existed within the party, the state, and the army, and fundamentally reversed the lax and lax governance of the party. , To explore a successful path that relies on the party’s self-revolution to jump out of the historical cycle rate. Under the strong guidance and strong guarantee of the great self-revolution, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the people of all ethnic groups in the country, adopted a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthroughs, and achieved a series of breakthroughs. A series of landmark achievements have withstood the risks and challenges from politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc. The cause of the party and the country has made historic achievements and undergone historical changes, and has promoted my country to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way . The great transformation of the decade in the new era is a milestone in the history of the party, the history of New China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.

Always remain sober and determined to solve the unique problems of the big party

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out: “As the largest Marxist ruling party in the world, our party must always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of major parties in order to always win the support of the people and consolidate its long-term ruling position.” Building a society in an all-round way Building a socialist modernized country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation have posed unprecedented new challenges and new requirements for our party. At the same time, the tests of governance, reform and opening up, market economy, and external environment that our party faces will exist for a long time, and factors that affect the party’s advanced nature and weaken the party’s purity still exist. To promote the great social revolution, we must dare to face up to problems, deeply grasp the valuable experience of the party’s self-revolution, and constantly deepen the understanding of the laws of advancing the party’s self-revolution in the new era.

A deep understanding of the unique difficulties of a large party is an important prerequisite for advancing the party’s self-revolution. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “As the largest political party in the world, our party has to look big when it is big, and it also has big difficulties. How to ensure the high degree of centralization and unity of the whole party on the basis of common ideological theory is particularly difficult.” The Communist Party of China” “Great difficulty” is determined by a variety of factors. From the perspective of its basic nature, our party is the largest ruling party of Marxism in the world. In the historical process of comprehensively building a modern socialist country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, it will inevitably face the erosion of Western ideology. In terms of size, our party has more than 96 million party members and more than 4.9 million grassroots party organizations. The party has many organizational levels and a long management chain, and it will face difficulties that many smaller political parties in the world have never faced. From the perspective of maintaining its advanced nature, the dangers of spiritual slack, incapacity, separation from the masses, and passive corruption faced by our party will exist for a long time. On the new journey, to lead the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution, we must always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of the big party, and persist in solving the unique problems of the big party to ensure that the party will never deteriorate, change color, and change taste. The party has always been the strong core of leadership for the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The first is to uphold and strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee. Deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards” to ensure that the whole party always maintains a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee in terms of political stance, political direction, political principles, and political path. The second is to strengthen the education of ideals and beliefs. Persist in unifying thought, will, and action with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, guide the whole party to keep in mind the purpose of the party, solve the general switch problem of world outlook, outlook on life, and values, and guide the majority of party members and cadres to consciously realize the lofty ideals of communism A firm believer and faithful practitioner of the common ideal of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The third is to always keep in mind the “three musts”. All comrades in the party must not forget their original aspirations and keep their mission in mind, must be modest and prudent, work hard, must dare to fight, be good at fighting, always maintain the flesh-and-blood ties between the party and the people, and always maintain a high-spirited and enterprising spirit. The fourth is to improve the party’s self-revolutionary institutional normative system. Strengthen the party’s self-revolution system guarantee, improve the party’s unified leadership, comprehensive coverage, authoritative and efficient supervision system, promote the concreteness, precision, and normalization of political supervision, give play to the role of political inspections as a sharp sword, and implement comprehensive and strict party governance. Political responsibility.

Resolutely Win the Protracted Battle Against Corruption

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out: “Corruption is the biggest cancer that endangers the vitality and combat effectiveness of the party, and anti-corruption is the most thorough self-revolution.” The new era and new journey put forward new and higher requirements for in-depth promotion of the anti-corruption struggle. The fight against corruption can only be strengthened, not relaxed. We must resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption and advance the great social revolution with the most thorough self-revolution.

We must stand firm against corruption. The party is the most reliable backbone for promoting social revolution, and ensuring that the party’s body is always healthy and full of vitality is a prerequisite for promoting social revolution. Corruption is the biggest cancer that endangers the vitality and combat effectiveness of the party. It not only seriously damages the advanced nature and purity of the party, but also seriously interferes with the implementation of the party’s line, principles and policies. Only by remembering that we are born in trouble and die in peace, always have foresight, be prepared for danger in times of peace, be firm and persistent in building a clean and honest government and fight against corruption, and continue to promote the new great project of party building in the new era, can we contribute to the advancement of social revolution. Create a good political environment.

It is necessary to insist on not daring to be corrupt, not being able to be corrupt, and not wanting to be corrupt, and to make efforts at the same time, in the same direction, and in a comprehensive manner. Corruption not only deteriorates the political ecology within the party, but also seriously damages the social atmosphere. In order to promote the great social revolution and create a good political ecology and a clean and upright social environment, we must persist in vigorous anti-corruption efforts. We must fight against corruption and punish evil with a zero-tolerance attitude, resolutely investigate and deal with corruption where political and economic issues are intertwined, resolutely prevent leading cadres from becoming spokespersons and agents of interest groups and powerful groups, and resolutely deal with the problems of political and business collusion that undermines the political ecology and economic development environment. It is necessary to deepen the rectification of corruption in areas where power is concentrated, capital-intensive, and resource-rich, insist on investigating both bribery and bribery, and punish new types of corruption and hidden corruption. It is also necessary to deepen the treatment of both symptoms and root causes, promote national anti-corruption legislation, strengthen the construction of a clean culture in the new era, and educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to increase their awareness of not wanting to be corrupt.

The great social revolution forges and achieves a great party, and the great self-revolution guarantees and promotes a great cause. On the new journey in the new era, as long as we firmly grasp the important requirements of leading the great social revolution with a great self-revolution, and unswervingly build the party stronger and stronger, we will surely be able to promote the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in a steady and far-reaching manner.

[

责编：赵宇 ]