In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important reply to “Good People in China“, and give full play to the important role of advanced models and model figures in educating, inspiring and leading people, on the evening of August 24, the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Department and the Provincial Civilization Office , The “Power of Morality” sponsored by the Provincial Department of Education – Jiangsu Moral Model in the New Era and the Deeds of the Good People Around You held its first performance.

On the open-air square in front of the New Era Civilization Practice Station in Huaji Village, Yandu District, Yancheng, the “Huaji Grand Stage” was very lively: the opera “The Power of Example”, the sitcom “Light Up Love”, and the music allegro “Filial and Love for the Elderly” Pulse Biography”… One after another wonderful program, in the form of literature and art that the masses love to see, to show the good deeds of mortals and to promote the positive energy of morality.

This tour is based on the moral models that have emerged in Jiangsu since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the deeds of good Chinese people, vividly showing the advanced deeds and noble spirit of Zhao Yafu, Qian Qihu, Zhou Weizhong, Mi Lin, Qiu Haibo and other moral models and good Chinese people. The tour will go to 10 counties (cities, districts), 5 provincial civilized industries and 5 colleges and universities in the province to carry out activities, creating a good social atmosphere for celebrating the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

(Reporter of Jiangsu Radio and Television Station Rong Media News Center / Cao Peng Gao Han Xia Jingdong Editor / Hu Chao)