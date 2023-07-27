Leading the New Web3 Trend TOYOTA Xproject Joins Hands with CloneX TW to Build an Exclusive Future X Mount – Business Times

Aiming at the young people of the new generation, Hotai Motors joined hands with CloneX TW to launch the “TOYOTAXproject” Web3 activity from now until 8/9.Picture/provided by the operator

Hotai Auto released the “GaRage 86” NFT simultaneously with the launch of the new GR86 sports car, and the event reached over 3 million people; this year, it also joined hands with CloneX TW to launch the “TOYOTA Xproject” Web3 event from now until 8/9, hoping to attract more young people of the new generation ethnic group participation. In addition to using Instagram filters to create future X mounts and casting exclusive X mount commemorative NFTs, players also have the opportunity to win super crazy empowerments such as the world‘s only hand-made jacket.

