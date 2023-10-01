Hamburg league leaders FC St. Pauli

“Now we are the hunted” – especially from HSV

Carlo Boukhalfa (l) and Eric Smith from FC St. Pauli (2nd from left) celebrate the victory

Hamburg football is also experiencing a sunny autumn: FC St. Pauli is still unbeatable. The Hanseatic League deserved to win at Hertha BSC and push their local rivals out of the top spot.

FC St. Pauli is the new leader of the 2nd Bundesliga after a win at Hertha BSC. Hamburg, unbeaten since April, won 2-1 (1-0) in Berlin on Saturday evening and moved to the top ahead of local rivals Hamburger SV thanks to their better goal difference. Johannes Eggestein (25th minute) with his first goal since November and Marcel Hartel (74th) with a header had put the guests in the lead. Hertha joker Derry Scherhant (83rd) scored the goal.

“Pauli – they are too good for us at the moment,” even said Hertha coach Pal Dardai in a Sky interview. “They are very well coordinated, they have very good attackers – respect. It’s almost like futsal.” Pauli coach Fabian Hürzeler also praised his team: “You have to be very brave here. That was the idea today, we implemented it very well.” But the 30-year-old also warned: “Now we are the hunted.”

In front of 66,113 spectators – including more than 10,000 St. Pauli fans – the guests were the better team. The Hanseatic team repeatedly created chances, especially through their nimble winger Elias Saad. It was also the Tunisian who set up Eggestein’s goal with a sprint down the sideline and a subsequent cross pass. If Pauli had completed his counterattacks more consistently, a clearer lead at the break would have been possible.

After half-time, Fabian Hürzeler’s team initially pushed for a 2-0 lead, with the home team deep in their own half. As the game progressed, Hertha also occasionally played close to the opponent’s penalty area. However, the Berliners lacked clear chances to score – in contrast to Pauli. Captain Hartel let the visiting block celebrate again in the final phase. The Berliners’ goal didn’t dampen the guests’ celebratory mood.

“Many thanks to the fans! “It was an extremely difficult away game,” said goalscorer Eggestein after his first goal of the season. “But you can also see how much we have grown as a team.”

Relief also with HSV

Eight points, little room for escape from the relegation zone – this is what the reality of Hamburger SV would look like if it weren’t for the goals and assists from Laszlo Benés. Instead, the 26-year-old beamed in the catacombs of the Volksparkstadion on Friday evening. Benés scored the winning goal from a penalty in the top game of the 2nd Bundesliga against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

After two recent weak performances in defeats against SV Elversberg and VfL Osnabrück (1:2 each), HSV has its life insurance back with Benés – much to the delight of coach Tim Walter. The Slovakian’s performance was “definitely better than in the last few weeks,” said the 47-year-old.

HSV was able to secure victory in the top game with a penalty goal

Benés was also relieved: “Today we all showed a reaction,” said the match winner. HSV needed this to avoid getting into a serious crisis. The performances against the newcomers Elversberg and Osnabrück were weak – and coach Walter took the consequences: running training. Little playing with the ball, but a lot of fitness training. “The training week was more intense,” said Benés. “I think we deserve that because we just didn’t play well or intensely enough in the last two games.”

HSV continues next Saturday at 1 p.m. against newly promoted Wehen-Wiesbaden, FC St. Pauli wants to defend its place against 1. FC Nürnberg at Millerntor on the same day at 8:30 p.m.

