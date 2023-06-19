Leandro Díaz, the visionary

Thanks to the foreword writer, José Atuesta Mindiola, a work that had just come out of the editorial oven came into my hands: Leandro Díaz / El visionario (Valledupar, 2023), by the most recognized living chronicler in the Vallenato universe, Julio César Oñate Martínez. In 160pp. the teacher Oñate presents us with the biography of this minstrel who in the province is called, with some reason, the “Homero del vallenato”. Gabo, who shared parties with Leandro, saw him as a “biblical patriarch.”

The work evidences a rigorous field work, supported by research techniques such as observation, interviews, visits to places and bibliographic review. But, without a doubt, the main source is hundreds of compositions that Leandro Díaz inherited from us. Because making music was for him the way to save a life that had been born for shipwreck, given the difficult circumstances that besieged him since his birth.

Indeed, Leandro Díaz was born on February 20, 1928 in Altopino, a rural area with no place on the map; To give an idea of ​​the site, it must be said that the closest urban center is the municipality of Barrancas (La Guajira). He is the son of an illiterate peasant family, who lives on what little he can cultivate on a plot of land; Under these conditions, every child born there had no other destiny than to work the land, and Leandro was born blind; he is rejected without any consideration by a rustic father who even denied him his last name. “There his parents raised him / Like a lost offspring.”

In these circumstances, Leandro had no choice but to make friends with the elements that nature offered him. It is already known that, in the absence of vision, the other senses largely fill that gap. And they did do their homework well in Leandro’s case; for example, he could organize a herbarium guided by the scent of flowers; the sensitivity of touch allowed him to separate the weeds from the useful plants; and he develops from childhood a sense of clairvoyance and divination which, as an anticipation of his seductive power, tells him that he could only read female hands.

Cover of the book ‘Leandro Díaz, the visionary’, by Julio Oñate Martínez. / PHOTO: Courtesy.

It is good to point out that the talent for composition was not awakened by vallenato songs, since at that time they were not heard on the radio, because they were still part of orality, in the mouth of vagabond accordion players who made roads through villages of the Magdalena Grande, and whose representative mythical figure is Francisco the Man. Leandro, still a child, sang boleros, tangos and rancheras. Already in ‘use of reason’ he is attracted by the siren songs of the vagabond minstrels. It was the rite of passage for him. And he became a globetrotter: from Riohacha to Codazzi, and from Codazzi to Fundación and intermediate destinations. Environments that stimulated her first composition, “La loba ash”: «A woman who lives in La Sierra/ I arrive at her house and I find her furious/ I found her with a pride, gentlemen/ With the foam in the mouth/ With the foam in the mouth/ With the foam in the mouth/ With the foam in the mouth, gentlemen/ It would be of the same rage».

Julio C. Oñate says that Leandro was only known for one vice: his addiction to listening to the radio, especially cultural programs; thus he strengthened his memory with a lexical wealth that would form him as an enlightened man. Growing up, his son Ivo Luis Díaz –today a renowned interpreter of vallenatos–, would read to him, preferably poetry; in this source he became familiar with versification and stanza forms. “For the first tercet I am entering, / and it seems to me that I entered on the right foot, / well, I am ending with this verse”… This carpentry of the sonnet, by Lope de Vega, finds its echo in these verses by Leandro Díaz: « Because I’m getting to eight/ I make the ninth tasty/ And in the tenth I smile». It would therefore be rude to say that Leandro was illiterate, because in reality he was an oral alphabet. I end the review with a fragment of the work, a true message of stoicism and resilience for present generations, which sometimes seem fragile before the first serious difficulty that life presents them. “Leandro Díaz…is a man who came into the world with almost all possible limitations (blind, poor, abandoned by his father…) and practically doomed to failure; However, he knew how to overcome all obstacles and managed not only to project his name, his family’s name, his people’s name…, in addition to communicating wisdom with his songs and giving happy hours to the compatriots of him.

By: Donaldo Mendoza

