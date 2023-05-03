Learn about the adversities that Cali Firefighters must overcome

A very significant entity in Cali is undoubtedly the Volunteer Fire Department of the capital of Valle.

This in function of being in charge of the prevention, care and control of fires in our city; in addition to the preparations and attention of rescues in all its modalities and the attention of incidents with dangerous materials.

Each member, in addition to coordinating and technically and operationally supporting the fire brigades in emergency care, these brave men, in the capital of the Valley, must overcome a series of obstacles prior to responding to an emergency:

1. The bad condition of the roads.

2. The uncontrollable traffic jams.

3. Not being able to use the exclusive ways of MINE.

4. Broken traffic lights.

They are very complex adversities that considerably limit the attention to the multiple emergencies that are generated in our city.

According to the latest automotive registry, Cali has more than 760,000 vehicles. Additionally, the 646 kilometers of roads in poor condition are added.

One of the most complicated areas to deal with an emergency is the center of the city. The number of citizens in this place is quite large and the roads are very narrow.

“The regulations tell us that we cannot use the MIO lane. We have made some arrangements with the Ministry of Mobility so that we are allowed to have that permit; but to this date we do not have that authorization and that is critical. For example, if a fire breaks out on Calle 13 in any of those commercial premises; the only access road is the MIO lane, there are no more and we are not authorized to drive in that lane. When the MIO was created, we were the first institution that approached to request that permit; the System gave it to us under the condition that every time we took it we would notify them. Then came a decree that repealed that permit and so far we have no authorization,” said Fitgerald Rodas.

That is, according to the chief of emergencies of the Fire Department; one of the biggest inconveniences is not having the authorization to travel through the MÍO lanes.

Due to the lack of public space, in neighborhoods such as Terrón Colorado, Vista Hermosa, Montañuelas, Comuna 20, Siloé, Lleras Camargo, the upper part of Meléndez, the upper part of Los Chorros; attention to fires or emergencies is critical.

Given:

In the capital of Valle del Cauca there are approximately 3,400 hydrants, of which 700 are in poor condition or vandalized.

