Learn about the collapse that emergency services are suffering in Cali

it’s disturbing the ever-increasing collapse suffered by the emergency services of the different assistance centers of Cali.

This is based on the large number of patients who consult for respiratory diseases and new infections by COVID 19.

The occupancy of the beds in the Intensive Care Units in the capital of Valle del Cauca is 84%; scenario that led the authorities to Adopt extraordinary contingency plans.

The scenarios in which crowds of users are seen in the emergency areas of EPS headquarters and medical centers located in Cali are becoming more and more frequent.

This situation is becoming more and more complex because, according to some observers of the health service, the system does not operate according to the needs of the patient.

“The exams are delayed, the medications are delayed; There is a very large demand that requires urgent actions because it deals with the lives of many people who are in danger,” César Garzón, National Health spokesman, told Telepacífico Noticias.

The Cali Secretary of Health implemented a strategy that aims to decongest the saturated emergency rooms of our city, as announced by Yaneth Vélez, sUndersecretary of Public Health of Cali:

“Both providers can distribute referrals to patients at different levels of complexity, as well as to users, whom we are modestly asking to use their priority services,” he explained.

In this sense, Vélez called on patients to go to the outpatient services, as well as to the controls of prevention of the diseases in questionin order to avoid collapses in the emergency units of medical centers.

Diseases in adults such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer and respiratory infections in minors they are the ones that are generating the overcrowding in the emergency services and ICU of the clinics and hospitals of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Highly complex hospitals, such as the Universitario del Valle, assure that they are currently receiving up to 200 queries per day in the emergency services.

Jhon Sandoval, chief coordinator of the HUV Emergency Office, assured that Of the 100% of patients who come to the emergency room, 70% require medical attention. which is called triash 1 and triash 3.

On the other hand, 80% of these people require permanent hospitalization at the hospital.

Comments