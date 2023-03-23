This month, two directors of women’s prisons have suffered attacks.

In March 2023, two directors of women’s prisons in Guayas and Esmeraldas suffered attacks. Subjects shot them and – although they survived – these facts show that drug violence It is not only in male prisons.

Although the women represent about 7% of the prison population nationwidethe authorities cannot neglect these spaces and just concentrate on the masculine centers.

Mario Pazmiño, international security and defense analyst, points out that All prisons “are sanctuaries and they defend themselves with blood and fire”. For this reason, he emphasizes that it would be innocent to believe that there is no leaders of drug-criminal gangs among women.

According to information provided to LA HORA by the National Comprehensive Care Service Adult Persons Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI), There are four groups with which the prey have an affinity or identify:

From the SNAI it is detailed that for security reasons it is not possible to inform which is the leading group.

All these groups are associated with crimes such as drug trafficking, extortion, terrorism, and hit men.

Control of pavilions

Having control of the pavilions – says Pazmiño – makes it possible for criminal organizations to obtain revenue from the sale of drugs, weapons, cell phones and other implements inside the prisons. That the directors of two female prisons are the target of armed attacks, details Pazmiño, is a message that “they do not want the authorities to exercise control.”

The SNAI mentions that “through the information registry of the Intelligence Directorate (…) it is identified that the percentage of affinity to criminal groups is minimal, being approximately 5% of the female prison population.”

The total of the female prison population is 1,833 nationwide.

Recruitment

Carla Rosero, a specialist in criminology, says that there may be two scenarios. “The first thing is that not everyone who is part of a gang is going to want to put themselves in the eye of the authority and the second is that the gangs, inside the prisons, are always looking for someone to recruit. In the case of women who have small sentences, so that later they can be their eyes and ears outside.

Both Rosero and Pazmiño say that with the recent attacks there is a clear message: “Don’t go into women’s prisons either.”

The main crime

Of the 1,833 women in prison, 971 are for the crime of illicit drug trafficking. Capturing them becomes easy in societies where the gap between decent work and wages is wide. In 2021, 228 women died in situations associated with this crime.

Julieta (protected name) is serving five years in prison for the crime of possession, distribution and possession of drugs. In 2019 she was detained during a body search at the entrance of a prison, in the Ecuadorian Sierra.

It was not the first time that Julieta posed as a visitor to enter drugs and deliver it to who before the authorities was her husband, but in reality he was a friend of Julieta’s partner. “A man with a criminal record who recruited her and threatened her when she wanted to get out of it,” says Andrea (her protected name), a lawyer for the 32-year-old woman.

In the report ‘Drug trafficking takes advantage of gender inequality’, Andrea Tene, a sociologist, says that as with children and young people who are recruited and trained as hitmen, in the most vulnerable and inequitable societies it is “easier to abuse the need. Even more so when the pandemic made women the first to be separated from their jobs.

According to the latest National Employment, Unemployment and Underemployment Survey (Enemdu), by the end of 2021 only 24% of the women who were part of the Economically Active Population had adequate employment and 29% received income below the minimum wage and worked less of the legal day. (AVV)

Los principales objetos prohibidos que se encuentran en las requisas en los centros femeninos son cigarrillos, celulares y accesorios de celulares.