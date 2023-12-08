Learn about the latest developments in Inder’s recreational and sports offering

For this Thursday, December 7 and Friday, December 8, some new features are presented in the offering of different sports venues in Medellín, managed by INDER.

The following changes will be implemented:

On Thursday, December 7, the neighborhood swimming pools and those of the Belén Sports Unit will provide service until 5:00 pm. Likewise, the Juan Pablo II multipurpose court will be in operation until 6:00 pm, and the Suramericana Bolera until 4:00 pm For Friday the 8th, the bike paths will not have offers on any route during this holiday. In addition, settings such as swimming pools, including the Aquatic Complex and the Belén Sports Unit, as well as neighborhood swimming pools; The Juan Pablo II Multipurpose Court and the Suramericana Bowling Alley will remain closed during this day. For the weekend, Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10, the offer will be normalized, both on the stages and on the cycle paths, in each of their daily sections, except for the Stadium section, which will not be enabled.

