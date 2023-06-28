Learn about the measures they want to install on the Bulevar del Río de Cali

The music and rumba that dozens of people from Cali enjoy in Carrera 3ra. with 10, known as the ‘Calle del sabor’, one of the main attractions in downtown Cali, it moved to the popular Bulevar del Río.

A peculiar and massive rumba that several citizens put together on the last weekend of June in the center of the city, then moved to the traditional Bulevar del Río filling it with rumba and liquor.

Faced with this party scene, the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, decided to present his position on the matter due to the multiple criticisms from the population and the bar association.

These accusations of those who consider them are argued, mainly, in the behavior of many people who overflowed in the consumption of liquor, substances and turned the party into an indecent spectacle.

What does Jorge Iván Ospina say?

“I agree that the Boulevard is a place for citizens to meet and for salsa in the open air; but there have to be some minimum and regulatory conditions,” said Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Cali.

“For example, a maximum schedule to have the boulevard open when this activity takes place, a dress code, in such a way that shirtless people cannot be on the boulevard, in an inappropriate way with our public space. A restriction of certain types of consumption. We do not want the boulevard to have an irrational and irresponsible consumption of any psychoactive,” added the mayor to the 90 Minutes News.

“A commitment from the owners of establishments to advance citizen training processes against disposables, against the ban on street vendors, against the decibels at which music must sound. That the party, the activity of salsa, that gives us identity, that gives us a manifestation of who we are, develops in parameters that do not lead to an exhaustion of this space, ”he added.

“Somehow it is to point out, yes to a public activity on the boulevard, but not an anarchic activity, that what it would bring with it in the future is a destruction of space,” closed the mayor of Cali.

Measurements:

1. Maximum hours established for the activities that take place on Bulevar del Río.

2. Dress code, in such a way that people visit appropriately.

3. Restriction on the consumption of psychoactive substances.

4. Commitment of the owners of establishments to advance processes of citizen training against waste, street vendors, and sound decibels.

Opinion of the bars:

President Asobares Valle, Manuel Pineda Villarreal, stated that they were concerned about the high consumption of liquor in open spaces.

This is based on the fact that some people resorted to turning on high volume sound equipment without thinking about the tranquility of the rest of the population.

In addition, Pineda maintained that the measures were being applied only to the premises and not in general.

“From Asobares, we want to express our concern about the increase in the consumption of liquor in public spaces; we see this increase on public roads with vehicles that have sound equipment and that park on any street in our city, disturbing the community, but when the PQR is generated, the authorities only control formal establishments, we see that consumption and that lack of control in parks, roads and platforms and now we see it in emblematic places such as the boulevard del Río”, said Manuel Pineda.

“We support all the culture, salsa, the happiness of the caleños, but we have to have a regulation; That is why we support the regulation measures of the Santiago de Cali mayor’s office and we ask from Asobares that this space be managed as a city event, that they do it as they do at the Cali fair; where the mayor’s office hires an operator who can guarantee all the security conditions to take care of the people of Cali ”, he added.

Given:

It is complex to prevent the entry of minors and even weapons, because the lack of custody makes these spaces a free territory for the execution of crimes, it is even necessary to safeguard the attendees.

