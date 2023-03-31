Home News Learn about the neighborhoods and times with the highest number of vehicle thefts in Cali
News

Learn about the neighborhoods and times with the highest number of vehicle thefts in Cali

by admin
Learn about the neighborhoods and times with the highest number of vehicle thefts in Cali

In addition to the continuous actions of the so-called motorcycle thieves and the repeated homicides, among other scourges that Santiago de Cali suffers is car theft.

Turning this criminal act into one of the main concerns of the citizens of Cali.

Faced with this problem, the authorities of the capital of the Valley identified the neighborhoods in which the highest number of complaints related to vehicle theft are filed.

1. El Caney and Valle del Lili in the south of the city, are the most unsafe neighborhoods for vehicles, eight cases have been reported here between January 1 and March 9, 2023.

2. Promociones Populares and Valle Grande continue on the list with six cases each.

3. Parcelaciones Pance and Ciudad Talanga complement the list with five complaints.

These statistics from the Cali Security Observatory also show a decrease in the number of cases filed compared to 2022, where 335 complaints had been registered in the same period of time, while in 2023 there were 260.

Data:

• The time slot with the highest frequency of cases was between 00:00 and 03:00 in the morning.

• Thursday and Friday were the days most used by criminals to carry out their acts.

Comments

See also  6 vs. 6 brawl with Tier X ships

You may also like

The prices of petroleum products have been announced

A shipment of skirts was seized in northern...

Europe, Latin America: Listeners – Politics and Society...

Supremacy requirements of the Constitution

Authorities in Arauca ready to provide security to...

The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of...

Modern rigid floor covering with high standards from...

In Chacao they deliver free dog waste bags...

Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday April 4,...

Newspaper: Plans to replace state benefits are met...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy