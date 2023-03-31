In addition to the continuous actions of the so-called motorcycle thieves and the repeated homicides, among other scourges that Santiago de Cali suffers is car theft.

Turning this criminal act into one of the main concerns of the citizens of Cali.

Faced with this problem, the authorities of the capital of the Valley identified the neighborhoods in which the highest number of complaints related to vehicle theft are filed.

1. El Caney and Valle del Lili in the south of the city, are the most unsafe neighborhoods for vehicles, eight cases have been reported here between January 1 and March 9, 2023.

2. Promociones Populares and Valle Grande continue on the list with six cases each.

3. Parcelaciones Pance and Ciudad Talanga complement the list with five complaints.

These statistics from the Cali Security Observatory also show a decrease in the number of cases filed compared to 2022, where 335 complaints had been registered in the same period of time, while in 2023 there were 260.

Data:

• The time slot with the highest frequency of cases was between 00:00 and 03:00 in the morning.

• Thursday and Friday were the days most used by criminals to carry out their acts.

