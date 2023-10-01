Learn about the new option to expedite online payments of the registration tax

The Government of Antioquia has implemented a new digital payment option for registration tax taxpayers, thus continuing with the digital transformation of its procedures to facilitate the service to citizens.

The new payment option is the incorporation of the Bancolombia Button, which allows taxpayers who have accounts with this banking entity to make their payments in a simpler and more agile way.

About registration tax

In 2022, the Registration Tax was positioned as the fourth most important source of income for the Department of Antioquia, generating more than 320,000 million pesos. So far in 2023, 129,109 settlements associated with this tax have been registered, generating a collection of 195,000 million pesos.

“The registration tax is important for those who carry out their operations through public instruments such as the purchase of real estate, the sale of real estate, the registration of mortgages, as well as the acts that are registrable in the Chamber of Commerce of Medellín such as the registration of a new company or the modification of the company’s statutes, etc.,” noted the Undersecretary of Revenue of the Ministry of Finance, Iván Felipe Velásquez Betancur.

The undersecretary explained that the funds collected by this tax are intended for the execution of the Departmental Development Plan, among which the social investment projects and programs stand out, the attention of territorial pension liabilities in the areas of health and education; as well as projects for the conservation of water resources.

To pay the registration tax, taxpayers must enter the website www.antioquia.gov.co, go to the “Online Payments” option, click on the “Registration Tax” button and follow the steps indicated in the platform.

