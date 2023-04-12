Home News Learn about the possible road changes that some streets of Cali will have
Learn about the possible road changes that some streets of Cali will have

In relation to the integration project of the Bulevar del Río with the Parque de los Estudiantes, some road changes in the tunnel of the Avenida Colombia and in the circuit of western lanes of the city are analyzed by the Mayor’s Office of Cali and the Society of Architects.

In the study of the architectural competition for the Paseo de Jovita project, various alternatives have been analyzed in the company of mobility consultants and The idea is to change several directions on the tracks of the capital of the Valley.

“The main challenge is to generate mobility solutions, including the road connection between Fifth Street and the western sector, which today is a point of great traffic impact,” said Ricardo Castro, director of the Administrative Department of Planning.

“It is a complex project, this requires a collective construction with the citizens; We are finishing fine-tuning the studies to start the socializations and show the people of Cali that this change, although It will be hard at first, it will generate better mobility in the city,” he added.

Based on the roads of the western circuit of Santiago de Cali, Castro stated that the direction that vehicles travel today to reach Gato de Tejada I would turn north and its parallel path will continue towards the doorway to the sea.

“This month we closed the architectural competition for the Paseo de Jovita project, the study is contemplated here and the winner of the process would start with the design,” added the Planning Director.

Data:

1. This process would begin in the Parque de los Estudiantes, where the statue of Jovita Feijoo is located, so that the vehicles intersect with a greater connection to the west, that is, an interchange would be carried out that would imply modifying the tunnel’s road layout.

2. The mobility studies and the technical tables with the other participating organizations are already advanced.

3. This process does not require a major change in infrastructure because the river avenue is built with this ambiguity.

