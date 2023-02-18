Home News Learn about the security measures for the classic between Deportivo Pereira Vs. Once Caldas.
News

Learn about the security measures for the classic between Deportivo Pereira Vs. Once Caldas.

by admin
Learn about the security measures for the classic between Deportivo Pereira Vs. Once Caldas.

Over the weekend, Deportivo Pereira receives Once Caldas de Manizales at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, on date 5 of the 2023 Betplay League; For this reason, the Pereira municipal mayor’s office has adopted security measures for the classic coffee grower.

This Sunday, February 19, the stadium doors will open at 11:00 am; that is, three hours before the sporting event that will start at 2:00 pm; This was agreed by the local authorities during the meeting of the Security, Comfort and Coexistence Commission, which was attended by representatives of Lobo Sur, and members of the Once Caldas bar known as Holocausto Norte.

“This regional classic will be monitored by the Police in their different specialties, with which we will guarantee a calm sports day, with security for the fans, players, journalists and other people who are part of all the logistics of this match between Deportivo Pereira and the Once Caldas”, revealed the Secretary of Government, Karen Zape.

It should be noted that both teams, both Deportivo Pereira and Once Caldas, arrive with the need to win; since neither managed to win on the previous date, so the two teams will seek victory in the capital of Risaraldense to climb the standings.

SECURITY MEASURES

  • The Eastern and Western Tribune will be for over one (1) year.
  • All boys and girls must enter with the father, mother, or a legal representative of the minor, who must prove the respective document issued by a Family Judge or a Family Commissioner.
  • To enter the North and South Tribune, the fan must present their original ID or digital ID.
  • The Holocaust bar will purchase their tickets directly in Manizales, and they will enter the North Tribune.
  • The game starts at 2:00 p.m. the doors will open 3 hours before, from 11:00 am
  • The only distinctive allowed will be the team shirt and musical elements, backpacks or briefcases, heavy metal straps, bags of any kind, laser beam elements, bladed weapons and/or firearms, smoke jars will not be allowed.
  • There will be a fire brigade and a team of canines that will detect the gunpowder in the popular bars and income.
See also  Ivrea, bars and restaurants adapt: ​​"Super green pass better than new closures"

You may also like

The Shenzhou 14 Astronaut Crew Meeting with the...

Get to know the complete program of the...

summary of the most important events of the...

Losses due to the collapse of Vía al...

How do you know if your stolen motorcycle...

Six dead in shooting in rural Mississippi, US

China-Australia relations are warming up and direct ministerial...

He would have beaten his wife and then...

In the first business meeting of 2023, Comfacauca...

Guangdong’s suspension of travel code epidemic prevention ledger...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy