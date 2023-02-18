Over the weekend, Deportivo Pereira receives Once Caldas de Manizales at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, on date 5 of the 2023 Betplay League; For this reason, the Pereira municipal mayor’s office has adopted security measures for the classic coffee grower.

This Sunday, February 19, the stadium doors will open at 11:00 am; that is, three hours before the sporting event that will start at 2:00 pm; This was agreed by the local authorities during the meeting of the Security, Comfort and Coexistence Commission, which was attended by representatives of Lobo Sur, and members of the Once Caldas bar known as Holocausto Norte.

“This regional classic will be monitored by the Police in their different specialties, with which we will guarantee a calm sports day, with security for the fans, players, journalists and other people who are part of all the logistics of this match between Deportivo Pereira and the Once Caldas”, revealed the Secretary of Government, Karen Zape.

It should be noted that both teams, both Deportivo Pereira and Once Caldas, arrive with the need to win; since neither managed to win on the previous date, so the two teams will seek victory in the capital of Risaraldense to climb the standings.

SECURITY MEASURES