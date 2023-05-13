Learn about the security operations in Cali for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day in Cali will be celebrated in our country on the second weekend of May, thus joining other countries such as Mexico, the United States or Spain that also commemorate the work of mothers in this month.

In this sense, in Santiago de Cali everything is ready for its inhabitants to enjoy a safe celebration on ‘Mother’s Day’.

Operations in the areas of rumba and communes that will be carried out by the District Security and Justice Secretariat, through the Surveillance and Control Inspection Sub-Secretariat-IVC, among other controls, will guarantee the tranquility of Cali this weekend.

“We will be at the massive events that take place in the city; we will have one on Saturday night and another on Sunday afternoon. Our operational teams will be there, raising awareness among people and creating coexistence management,” explained Manuel Tróchez, advisor to the Ministry of Security and Justice.

“We will be controlling economic activity, those establishments that are dedicated to selling liquor and all the people who are inside them. We will have teams in the north, south, west, and east, waiting for consumers to leave around 3:00 in the morning, because we have identified that coexistence problems arise there,” he added.

More than 100 managers with all the operational capacity of the Ministry of Security and Justice, will be deployed until the early hours of next Monday in the territory, accompanying the Police of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

“On this day the consumption of liquor is growing, that is why we want to invite you to celebrate in moderation; that they can give mothers the best gift: a day full of peaceful coexistence and better security rates in Santiago de Cali”, closed Manuel Tróchez.

Entities active in this celebration:

1. State security agencies.

2. The secretariats of Security, Mobility and Health.

3. The Administrative Department of Environmental Management (DAGMA).

4. The Fire Brigade.

5. The Metropolitan Police.

How will mobility be controlled in Cali?

Control posts will be deployed, mainly with breathalyzer tests, supporting the work of the Police and law enforcement in relation to drivers’ documents and the technical-mechanical review, according to the Ministry of Mobility.

According to figures from the Observatory for Sustainable Mobility and Road Safety, last year during these festivities there were five fatalities due to road accidents.

To avoid repeating this figure, the speed control posts located in different road corridors, breathalyzer tests, review of driver and vehicle documents, as well as actions aimed at respecting traffic regulations, will continue.

During this weekend, according to the District Mobility Operational Plan, 165 traffic agents will be active to accompany each of the activities, in addition to the Neon Plan carried out by the Police, Army and the Ministry of Security and Justice, with the aim of work for the order and safety of all citizens.

