Learn about the six training points for Vote Receiving Board Members

by admin

In the city there are six points where members can be trained at no cost.

In Cuenca, the fixed points of notification and training continue for people who have been selected as members of the Vote Receiving Boards for the 2023 early presidential and legislative elections and popular consultation on Yasuní.

There are six brigades, made up of officials from the National Electoral Council (CNE), who armed themselves in the city. These are found at:

Salesian Polytechnic University Provincial Delegation of the CNE Electoral Processing Center

Citizens who have been selected by the CNE to be members must go to those points to be trained. If they do not do so, they will be penalized with the cancellation of 10% of the Unified Basic Salary.

To find out if a person was selected, you must enter the CNE website. (AWM)-(I)

