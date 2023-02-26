In Cali, maximum temperatures are expected to reach 40 °C. both during the day and at night according to the city authorities. This causes the risk of environmental fires to increase in the capital of the Valley.

Given this and under the premise of strengthening the response to emergencies due to vegetation cover conflagrations, the Secretariat for Emergency and Disaster Risk Management of Cali articulated with its counterpart in Valle del Cauca, Bomberos de Cali, Yumbo and Jamundí, carrying out practice flights for the operation of the ‘Bambi Bucket’ system, convened by the Air Force.

According to Luis Ramírez, District Risk Management geographer, this activity was carried out by Air Force aircraft through the institutional articulation of different agencies. “It is essential to promote effective care for this type of emergency,” he said.

What is the ‘Bambi Bucket’?

• It is a strategic system to fight fires, it uses artificial pools with retardant chemicals or extracts water from rivers and lagoons.

• It consists of a basket that can carry 2,000 liters of water and is used in fires with vegetation cover and in areas that are difficult to access for relief agencies.

“Undertaking practice flights is essential to carry out an exercise in firefighting capabilities. We have the skills and technical equipment to develop operations, in support of the population that is at risk,” said Air Force Captain Oswaldo Flórez Martínez.

In this way, response mechanisms are strengthened to deal with forest fires, which are more frequent in the dry season, characterized by periods of high solar radiation and low relative humidity.

