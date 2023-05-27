Learn about three benefits of hydrotherapy for babies – Diario La Hora

Hydrotherapy is an alternative for parents looking for new ways of learning for their children. Learn more about this trend.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, several entrepreneurs have used innovation as an opportunity to excel in the market. One of those projects was the aquatic stimulation for babies. Today, Quito has various hydrotherapy centers dedicated to the physical, social and cognitive development of infants.

“He 85% of children who receive early stimulation will have better opportunities as adults”, says Gabriela Gordón, founder of Baccarina Center. Hydrotherapy is a technique that is gaining more popularity among first-time parents, interested in new ways of learning for your children. For this reason, local entrepreneurs have recognized the potential of this market and opened different centers to offer this service.

What makes aquatic stimulation so special? If you are interested in learning more about the subject, here are three benefits of this new technique.

An emotional bond between father and son

From the birth of babies to six months, the infant develops a special attachment and recognizes who their parents are. Through a hydrotherapy session, both the father and the mother play a fundamental role where the affective bond is strengthened through a physical and sensory experience.

The emotional part is very important in raising children. “Parents play an important role by giving children massages and telling stories at the same time,” says Liz Ortega, founder of Baby Club Spa.

muscle strengthening

Through aquatic stimulation, babies manage to tone their muscles and improve their physical strength. However, not all sessions are limited to spending only inside the tubs. In most centers, classes are usually divided into three to four parts as stretching, warm-up, water exercises, massage. “My daughter did not crawl but thanks to the aquatic stimulation she was able to crawl perfectly and today at 18 months she has already managed to walk with total stability and strength”, indicates Alejandra Dávila, client of Pakarina Center.

In fact, the hydrotherapy can help children suffering from some type of motor disability. “There are some studies that affirm that hydrotherapy helps muscle stimulation and a better development of the immune system in children with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and premature babies,” says Gissela Campoverde, a general practitioner specializing in the area of ​​pediatric emergencies.

In turn, children who have received early stimulation have more likely to crawl at 6 months than others. This is due to muscle strengthening from the back, legs and arms. “Hydrotherapy classes helped a lot in the development of his muscular system and after a month of work Joshua was able to meet the goal of crawling correctly”, adds Liliana Chapi, client of Pakarina Center.

Cognitive development

Hydrotherapy can accelerate cognitive development of the infant through sensory stimulation, the vestibular system, concentration and the promotion of curiosity.

In a typical session, parents read stories or fables to children, which stimulates early language development. “Children learn by imitation. The more in touch they are with their senses, the faster they will learn”, says Ortega. “In the future, these children will have an easier time learning to write, read, math, language, and the social area,” adds Daniela Granja, pioneer of this business with Water Babies Spa & Daycare.

In general, this new technique has become a booming endeavor in the capital, due to the multiple benefits it offers for the physical, emotional and cognitive development of the little ones. The key to a safe and enriching experience is that parents choose a center that complies with all sanitary measures and their preferences, say specialists.

Costs of this service

The average value of a hydrotherapy session is between $15 and $20. In turn, most of the centers have monthly plans from $80 to $100 for 4 sessions. If they wish to add an extra service such as sensory stimulation or physiotherapy, the value of the plan may increase.

LA HORA LAB: Adhara Erazo-USFQ