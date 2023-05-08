Learn all about the leafy sea dragon

This sea dragon is almost impossible to spot in the seaweed. Here you can find out how it camouflages itself and the rest of its biology.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, ENVIRONMENT

It is possible that the first thing you think when you see this animal is that it has been created from the drawing of someone with a lot of imagination. And it is that the leafy sea dragon is an expert in camouflaging itself in its environment, since its body perfectly imitates the vegetation that surrounds it.

It spends most of its time among the vegetation where it blends in,

You are facing one of the most fascinating animals that exist. If you want to know more about its biology, here you will find a complete file that will allow you to get a precise idea of ​​how it relates to its environment and its way of surviving on this planet. Do not miss anything, because we started.

Taxonomy and characteristics

The leafy sea dragon (Phycodurus eques) is an animal belonging to the Syngnathidae family, which includes sea dragons like it, but also pipefish and seahorses. It is the only member of its genus, the Phycodurus.

Its name refers to its morphology, which gives it the appearance of being one of the algae in the environment. The long, complex and flexible protuberances on its body fulfill the sole function of blending it with the environment, since it usually lives tied to the vegetation on the seabed. Their colors vary from brown to olive green, also for this function.

It usually measures about 30 centimeters. In addition to its tube-shaped mouth, it also has sharp spines on both sides of its body, which are a last resort defense against predators.

It may interest you: the rainbow parrot

Leafy Sea Dragon Habitat

The leafy sea dragon inhabits the southern coasts of Australia, from the Abrolhos Islands to western Victoria. There have also been sightings in Bass Strait and in Tasmania.

Usually frequents rocky reefs where seaweeds grow. They are found in waters up to 50 meters deep, near the coast, and around sandbanks. Although they are capable of moving distances of up to 5 hectares, the truth is that they are very slow and run out quickly, so their geographical range is somewhat limited.

Feeding

This sea dragon is carnivorous and makes wise use of its limited movement capacity. In fact, it usually stays still among the algae, letting itself be rocked by the currents to blend in with the environment. In this way, it is capable of stalking its prey, consisting of shrimp, plankton and fish larvae.

To catch them, it makes a sucking movement with its mouth, expanding a joint at the bottom of its snout. Thus, prey is absorbed immediately without having time to react.

Leafy Sea Dragon Behavior

It is a species that usually moves alone or in pairs, depending on the time of year. He is a very slow swimmer, needing long breaks after each swim, and is at risk of dying when fighting strong currents for too long.

It spends most of the time among the vegetation where it is camouflaged, since this provides shelter and hiding place to wait for its prey at the same time. When a predator finds it, it is often surprised by the aforementioned spines, giving it a chance to survive.