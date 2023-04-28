Learn deeply, understand thoroughly, do hard work, and seek practical results-all localities conscientiously promote the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The theme education goes deep and solid_中国网

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 27th Topic: Learn deeply, understand thoroughly, work hard and seek practical results – all localities conscientiously promote the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics

Since the conference on studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s theme education on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era was held, all localities have conscientiously implemented the Party Central Committee’s various deployments on theme education, with a high sense of political responsibility and mission, and with the spirit of deep understanding and hard work , Adhere to problem orientation, focus on goals and tasks, and promote the solid and effective development of theme education.

As an old revolutionary base area, Shaanxi insists on strengthening the theoretical armament as the top priority of thematic education, organizes study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education reading class, researches and formulates the implementation plan of the province’s theme education, and guides party members and cadres to truly achieve Use learning to build soul, use learning to increase wisdom, use learning to uphold style, and use learning to promote performance. Relevant departments combine thematic education with improving the business environment, improving the work style of cadres, and enhancing work capabilities, with the development of county economy, private economy, open economy, and digital economy, and promote thematic education to do real work and see real results.

Jilin researched and formulated the first batch of themed education programs in the province, comprehensively considered various work tasks, clarified the timetable, mission statement, and road map, and effectively integrated theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, and establishment of rules and regulations. Achieve organic integration and integrated promotion, and transform the learning results into a powerful force that strengthens ideals, tempers party spirit, guides practice, and promotes work.

Shanxi established a theme education leading group, and the members of the group contacted the focal units in different fields. According to the deployment, the first batch of units that carried out thematic education focused on the difficulties and blockages in the implementation of high-quality development in Shanxi Province and the implementation of key tasks of party building while studying, comparing, inspecting, and rectifying, and conducted in-depth investigations on ideological style and work For outstanding problems in implementation, system and mechanism, etc., carry out party analysis, identify the crux of the problem, formulate rectification measures one by one, clarify the time limit for rectification and division of responsibilities, and ensure that the rectification is in place.

Shandong held four thematic education reading classes on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, connecting thoughts and work practices, exchanging specific cases and experiences of using the party’s innovative theory to solve practical problems, and putting forward ideas and measures for improving work. Various departments implement the “list-based” mechanism, and through the establishment of learning lists, problem lists, research lists, and innovative action lists, all key measures such as theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, and establishment of rules and regulations are coordinated and arranged. Well, the comparison list will be promoted synchronously and implemented in a coordinated manner to ensure that the theme education achieves actual results and achieves the expected goals.

Hubei has strengthened the supervision and guidance of various units in various places to ensure the solid progress of theme education in the province. On April 10, the Office of the Leading Group for Thematic Education of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee conducted professional training on the tour guidance work, requiring the tour guidance groups of the Provincial Party Committee to adhere to strict supervision and practical guidance, pay close attention to key objects and key measures, and strictly control politics, work, and Style of work, and urge the theme education of all units to go deep and solid. At present, 17 provincial party committee tour guidance groups have launched tour guidance to ensure the quality of theme education.

The Yunnan Provincial Party Committee set up 23 touring guidance groups, stationed in the first batch of 151 units. As of April 14, all the first batch of units have launched theme education. The roving guidance group understands the situation by means of reviewing work summary materials, on-site research and visits, and discussions and exchanges. It goes to the work site and window units to carry out supervision, strictly urges the contact units to solve problems on the front line and test the results on the front line, and effectively carry out the theme education process. Solve practical problems and promote high-quality development.

