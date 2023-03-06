On the occasion of the 60th “Learning from Lei Feng Day” and the 24th “Chinese Youth Volunteer Service Day”, on the afternoon of March 5th, the “Learning from Lei Feng’s Good Example” voluntary service activity in the new era of civilized practice hosted by the Zhangzhou Municipal Committee Held in Zhangzhou Youth Palace. More than 200 people including Zhang Chenhui, Secretary of the Zhangzhou Youth League Committee, Liu Shujia, Deputy Secretary, He Wei, the fourth-level senior prosecutor of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, and the deputy director of the Seventh Procuratorate Department, and young volunteers and youth student representatives participated in the event.

During the event, Zhang Chenhui unveiled the city’s first out-of-school education mailbox for youth—the “Youth Escort Mailbox” of Zhangzhou Youth Palace, further weaving Zhangzhou’s youth rights protection service network, unblocking the channels for youth rights protection in and out of school, and promoting grassroots governance in society .

Volunteer service points were set up at the event site for youth rights protection, first aid and self-care, fire drills, electricity safety education, garbage sorting science popularization, anti-drug law popularization, and socialist core value propaganda. Teenagers brought interpretations of the “Law on the Protection of Minors” and “Law on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency” and the introduction of the “Youth Escort Mailbox”, as well as first aid knowledge training, tips on safe and energy-saving electricity use, fire extinguisher use drills, etc. , and promoted the core values ​​of socialism through the lively way of game participation, allowing young people to benefit from the immersive experience and creating a strong atmosphere of volunteer service. (chapter less)