Older dogs need special care to maintain their health and well-being and to ensure a long life.

Some of the care that should be taken into account include: keeping food and toxic substances out of their reach; provide a diet adequate to their energy needs, which are smaller than those of adult dogs; sufficient water.

Provide regular veterinary care to detect and treat any health problems.

feeding

To improve the quality of life of an elderly dog, it is recommended provide a good dietadapted to their age and nutritional needs.

Food for senior dogs must contain specific nutrients to maintain your health during the aging processsuch as fatty acids, proteins and antioxidants.

Also, they should contain fewer calories and fat, but higher levels of protein and antioxidants.

Older dogs need a balanced and complete diet that contains high quality proteinhealthy fats, complex carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals.

They can also benefit from plugins nutritional or vitamins for elderly dogs

It is important to note that specific nutritional needs may vary depending on the breed and size of the dog.

Therefore, it is advisable to consult with a veterinarian to determine the proper diet for an elderly dog.

Welfare

It is also important to provide him with a comfortable space to sleep and play.

A weekly oral brushing should be carried out to avoid the accumulation of tartar and bacterial plaques.

In addition, regular veterinary checks should be carried out to detect and prevent health problems.

It is important to spend time feeling the dog’s skin and stroking him for points of pain.

The walks must be adapted to the age of the dog and its physical capacity.

Attention should also be paid to their emotional care.

Exercises

Older dogs need gentle exercises adapted to their needs.

Some recommended activities include walking, swimming, massage, and mobility exercises.

It is important to tailor the exercise to the physical capacity of the dog and to avoid strenuous activities that could cause injury.

In addition, attention must be paid to the dog’s diet and adapt it to its slower metabolism.

If the dog has mobility problems, ramps or steps can be used to facilitate access to high places.

