News

Learn how to study abroad – Diario La Hora

Learn how to study abroad – Diario La Hora

EDUCATION. The programs are aimed at those who wish to carry out or complete their studies.

He Tungurahua Provincial Government coordinates the socialization event ‘Academic future abroad’ de  Edu Experts International Student Consulting.

The information of this project will be exposed through the Zoom platform, the days Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 May 2023 in a schedule from 16:00 to 18:00.

Registration and participation in this webinar is free. In addition, the necessary information and tools will be provided for people who want to access education outside the country.

Those interested in learning more about the procedure can access the record through the following link https://bit.ly/3B2sPE3.

This project provides information to the public and future students about international study opportunities, including programs developed in Canada, England, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

EduExperts It has two offices in Peru and Ecuador, where it has a team of more than 15 collaborators, among which the support areas where international students find the necessary support to make their queries and resolve doubts. (VAB)

