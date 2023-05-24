Learn ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice, and build new achievements丨Practice and work hard to promote thematic education to achieve solid results_Sichuan Online

CCTV News (News Network): Since the launch of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, the 46th Central Steering Group has gone to many provinces to supervise and guide some centrally managed enterprises to firmly grasp the theme education of “learning ideas, The general requirements of strengthening the party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements”, and high-quality promotion of thematic education in depth and solidity.

Since the launch of the theme education, the 46th Central Steering Group has adopted various methods such as touring guidance, random spot checks, on-site research, and interviews with five medium-management companies including Three Gorges Corporation, Dongfeng Corporation, Dongdian Group, Postal Group, and Publishing Group. Focus on development problems, help enterprises come up with ideas and find solutions.

At the Dongfeng Company’s Shiyan base in Hubei, the steering group learned that the company still needs to make efforts in product transformation and upgrading, and the self-owned passenger car brand power needs to be strengthened. While rectifying and reforming, promote the comprehensive and in-depth development of theme education. At present, Dongfeng Company has formulated a theme education work plan, conducted in-depth research on production, research and development, and sales, and successively promoted the implementation of a number of targeted improvement measures.

At the China Post Group’s mail and air base in Nanjing, Jiangsu, the steering group found that the company currently has problems such as the need to improve the competitiveness of the mailing business. In this regard, the steering group launched research and discussions to promote enterprises to use the party’s innovation theory to study new situations, solve new problems, and summarize new experiences.

In the next step, the 46th Steering Group of the Central Committee will tighten the responsibilities of the party committee (party group) of the centrally-managed enterprises, and together with the medium-management enterprises under its guidance, provide classified guidance based on the characteristics of different fields and industries, implement precise policies, and promote problem solving. Do a good job in the transformation and application of research results.