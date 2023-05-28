[Learn ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice and build new achievements]Carry out in-depth theme education and solidly promote the construction of the Greater Bay Area_Guangming.com

CCTV news(News Broadcast): General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the fundamental task of carrying out this theme education is to adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, belief and action. We must closely focus on the central task of the party in the new era and new journey, work hard, seek practical results, focus on problems, advance despite difficulties, and promote high-quality development with new atmosphere and new actions to achieve new results. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has an important strategic position in the new national development pattern. Currently, Guangdong is taking the theme education as an opportunity to take the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a great opportunity to deepen reform and opening up. In the forefront of the modernization drive.

In April of this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Guangdong. This visit coincided with the start of education on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The general secretary pointed out that carrying out theme education is a major task of party building this year. Party organizations at all levels must resolutely implement the work deployment of the Party Central Committee, educate and guide party members and cadres to work hard to build their souls, increase their wisdom, improve their style, and promote their performance through learning.

Keeping in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, Guangdong has carried out in-depth theme education to strengthen theoretical study to guide development and practice, and promote the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with high quality, so that the achievements of modernization can benefit all the people more and more equitably.

Achieving high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-reliance is the key to Chinese-style modernization. At present, Guangdong, in collaboration with Hong Kong and Macao, has deployed a number of major innovation platforms such as the Quantum Science Center in the Greater Bay Area and the National Applied Mathematics Center to accelerate the accumulation of scientific and technological innovation resources such as scientific research, industry, technology, and finance in the Greater Bay Area. Under the new situation, how to continue to strengthen the construction of the regional innovation system and enhance the ability of independent innovation? The staff of the Guangdong science and technology department came to scientific research institutions, high-tech enterprises and other places to conduct research.

In response to the new situation and new problems discovered in the survey, the Guangdong science and technology department also plans to further optimize and improve the whole process innovation ecological chain, identify and break through the stuck points in technological innovation and key core technologies of the industry, and relevant policy services are also being accelerated. Research and introduction.

Deepen investigation and research, solve development problems, how to make cross-border exchanges of people more convenient? In the Greater Bay Area, the implementation of “hard connectivity” focusing on infrastructure is accelerating. This year, Guangdong will continue to improve the trunk road network connecting the Bay Area to the outside world, focus on accelerating the construction of Guangzhou-Zhanjiang High-speed Railway and Shenzhen-Jiangsu High-speed Railway, and promote the expansion of Baiyun Airport and Shenzhen Airport to build a world-class port group and a world-class airport in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area group. Up to now, the mileage of highways in the Greater Bay Area has reached more than 5,100 kilometers, and the mileage of railways in operation is about 2,500 kilometers. The “one-hour living circle” in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has basically taken shape. On May 1 this year, the management measures for “Hong Kong Vehicles Going Northward” were officially announced, and they will be officially implemented on July 1.

At the same time, the “Soft Unicom”, which focuses on the connection of rules and mechanisms, has also continued to expand and deepen in the Greater Bay Area. In late April, Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao jointly announced 110 “Bay Area Standards” in Shenzhen, covering 25 fields such as food, traditional Chinese medicine, transportation, elderly care, and logistics, to promote the interconnection and integration of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao develop.

In today’s Greater Bay Area, the construction of key projects is booming, and the coordinated development has burst out a strong synergy. As the vanguard, pioneer, and experimental area of ​​reform and opening up, Guangdong is implementing learning and research into the tasks deployed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to test the theme education for the new effectiveness of promoting the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area results.

