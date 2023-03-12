The tide of applause is what the people want.

In the Great Hall of the People’s Great Hall of 10,000 people, following the announcement of the unanimous election of the President of the country and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Xi Jinping stood up and bowed to the applauding delegates.

The national emblem hangs high and shines brightly. Accompanied by the trumpet of the chairman’s appearance, Xi Jinping walked to the oath-taking platform with confident and firm steps, pressed the constitution with his left hand, raised his fist with his right hand, and solemnly swore:

“I swear: to be loyal to the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, to uphold the authority of the Constitution, to perform statutory duties, to be loyal to the motherland and to the people, to fulfill our duties, to be honest and honest, to accept the supervision of the people, and to work hard to build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and beautiful modern socialist country!”

The solemn and forceful voice echoed for a long time in the Great Hall of the People.

Time to start a new writing.

For the country and the beginning of the people, always be sincere.

This is an affectionate confession and a solemn promise.

