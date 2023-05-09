Learn to communicate with cats

Cats communicate with humans through their body language, vocalizations, and scent emission.

Meowing is a common form of communication, but they also use other gestures to let their owners know what they need.

Cats can communicate their mood through their body posture and tail movements.

Meowing, purring, rubbing and looking are also part of the language that characterizes these pets.

Owners are best placed to interpret the meaning of each meow, as each cat may have learned arbitrary sounds to communicate.

Messages

To understand what a cat means, you can learn to interpret their gestures and movements, as well as the different tones and frequencies of their meows.

You can also talk to the cat so that it learns to communicate with you, using a pleasant and slightly high-pitched tone.

It is important to listen to the cat’s meows to know what it is telling you, whether it is that it needs you or that it is angry and protesting.

In addition, you can learn to understand what a cat wants to communicate at all times, be it with its gestures and movements, with a meow or with something as common as marking, with its smell or scratching.

Purrs are also faithful indicators of communication with the cat.

The tail

A cat’s tail movements can indicate different moods. If the cat is wagging its tail rapidly, it is a sign of aggression and is preparing to jump or attack.

If the cat moves its tail slowly and gently, it is because it is calm or it may be concentrating on something that is attracting its attention.

If the tail is up with a curl at the end, it indicates that the cat is happy.

If the tail is waving or zigzagging, the cat is excited or anxious.

If the tail is low and tucked under the rear end, the cat is feeling scared.

If the tail is around your leg, the cat is waving at you.

