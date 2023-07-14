Home » Learn to harvest your urban garden with Centrópolis
Learn to harvest your urban garden with Centrópolis

Learn to harvest your urban garden with Centrópolis

This July, the Centrópolis Newspaper reaches the neighborhoods of the comuna 10 of Medellín in a different way. We will share with our readers in different spaces to teach them how to make their own urban garden, whether it be on the balcony of the house, in the patio, or even in any ventilated place with good lighting.

With “Urban gardens that give life to the center of Medellín”, we want the inhabitants of our neighborhoods to learn to grow different products for their own consumption and thus contribute to self-sufficiency.

DATES FROM THE TALKS:

Day: Monday July 24.
Hour: 2:30 p.m.
Place: Prado Community Action Board – Cra 50A #62-33

Event carried out with the support of the Community Action Board of the Barrio Prado

Day: Wednesday July 26.
Hour: 2:00 p.m.
Place: Confirmation pending

Day: Friday July 28.
Hour: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Villanueva Shopping Center – 2nd floor

Event carried out with the support of the Community Action Board of the Villanueva neighborhood

Day: Monday July 31.
Hour: 2:00 p.m.
Place: Confirmation pending

Event carried out with the support of the Community Action Board of the Barrio Colón

Day: Wednesday August 2.
Hour: 2:00 p.m.
Place: Auditorium Mall El Punto de la Oriental

REQUIREMENTS TO PARTICIPATE:

Being an inhabitant of any of the 17 neighborhoods of Comuna 10 – La Candelaria.

HOW TO REGISTER:

To register, you must fill out the form with basic information ENTER HERE

You can also do it through the line 6043223401.

Registration is free.

The project “Urban gardens that give life to the center of Medellín” is carried out thanks to the call Medellín Palpita from the Territories, of the Communications Secretariat of the Special District of Science, Technology and Innovation of Medellín.

