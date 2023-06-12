Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism with Chinese Characteristics Themed Education Central Steering Group Symposium Held Li Ganjie Attended and Speech Liu Jinguo Chaired the Meeting-Xinhuanet

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 12th. The symposium of the Central Steering Group on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era was held in Beijing on the 9th. Li Ganjie, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and executive deputy head of the Central Education Leading Group for Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Liu Jinguo, secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and deputy head of the Education Leading Group on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that each steering group should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches and important instructions on thematic education, insist on “answering the same questions together”, and do a good job in guiding work with high quality. It is necessary to thoroughly understand the spirit of the Party Central Committee, firmly grasp the fundamental principles of thematic education, and ensure that supervision is well-founded. It is necessary to strengthen classified guidance, persist in proceeding from reality, and focus on the different characteristics of the contacting and guiding units, closely follow the main responsibility and main business, distinguish the object level, and focus on bad tendencies to carry out supervision, improve the accuracy and effectiveness of the work, and achieve good supervision. It is necessary to strengthen problem awareness, highlight problem orientation, dare to touch pain points, difficulties and blocking points, conduct in-depth analysis and judgment, supervise rectification and rectification, and ensure effective supervision. It is necessary to tighten compaction responsibilities, promote the party committees (party groups) of each unit to effectively shoulder the main responsibility, and achieve strong supervision. It is necessary to strengthen overall planning and coordination, strengthen the linkage between the upper and lower levels, and achieve orderly supervision.

Comrades in charge of the Central Theme Education Leading Group and some of the offices, central steering groups, provinces, autonomous regions, and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Party Committee Theme Education Leading Group Offices, and comrades in charge of the Tour Steering Group attended the meeting.