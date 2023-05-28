Learning Card丨How to conduct in-depth research?Learn the “five-character formula” from the general secretary – Xinhua English.news.cn

The General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China recently issued the “Work Plan on Investigation and Research in the Whole Party”. The plan pointed out that the Party Central Committee decided to promote investigation and research throughout the party as an important part of the theme education carried out throughout the party, so as to promote the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country to get off to a good start.

General Secretary Xi Jinping attaches great importance to investigation and research work, and has repeatedly emphasized the importance of investigation and research on different occasions. He once requested that the research work should be “deep, practical, detailed, accurate and effective”. This “five-character tactic” provides a methodology for the whole party to conduct investigations and studies and do a good job in various tasks. How to understand this “five-character formula”? Learn together↓

