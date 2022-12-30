2022 is an extremely important year in the history of the party and the country. This year, the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core holds high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, clarifies the central task of the Communist Party of China in the new era and new journey, and comprehensively promotes the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.

2022 is also a very unforgettable year for the Chinese people. This year, Beijing successfully hosted the Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympics, becoming the only “Double Olympic City” in the world. We ushered in the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Youth League, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, and successfully held the fifth The China International Import Expo and major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics have aroused widespread repercussions around the world.

In a series of important speeches in 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping quoted classics and gave people profound ideological enlightenment and great spiritual encouragement. The profound thinking and grand strategy of governing the country. CCTV’s “Learning Everyday” specially sorts out the top ten classics used by the general secretary in 2022, and studies and reviews with you.

(Author Yang Lixin)

(China Central Radio and Television Network CCTV)

